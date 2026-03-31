EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Family 'Consumed With Grief' Over His 'Ghoulish' Appearance on Hit TV Show Weeks After His Death
March 31 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Eric Dane has made a final on-screen appearance in the newly released trailer for Euphoria season three, prompting an emotional reaction from fans and renewed grief among his family, with some describing the footage as "ghoulish" just weeks after his death.
The 53-year-old actor, best known for playing Cal Jacobs in the HBO drama, had completed filming his scenes on the hit show before his death on February 19 following a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which he publicly revealed nearly a year earlier.
Erin Dane's Emotional Return in New 'Euphoria' Trailer
The trailer, released on March 30, offers a brief glimpse of Dane reprising his role opposite Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, in a scene that echoes their controversial storyline from the show's first season. In the exchange, Jules asks: "Remember me?" and Cal replies: "How could I forget?"
The new season, which also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, is set to premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.
A source close to the production told us: "There is no doubt this was always going to be emotional, but some fans are calling his appearance ghoulish given how soon it has come after his death."
"His family is consumed with grief and still processing the loss – seeing him on screen again so soon has been deeply upsetting for those closest to him."
The Reaction Online Shows How Raw This Still Is'
Dane left behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and daughters Billie and Georgia. Reactions to the trailer have been mixed, with some fans expressing admiration for Dane's final performance, while others voiced discomfort.
One media analyst said: "For some viewers, it feels like a tribute – for others, it crosses into something more unsettling, especially given the timing."
Another source monitoring the fans' response said: "There are posts describing the moment as haunting, even ghoulish, and questioning whether audiences were ready to see him back on screen so soon."
They added: "The reaction online shows how raw this still is – people are struggling with the idea of a final performance arriving in such circumstances."
Dane had spoken about his determination to continue working despite his illness. He said, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week."
According to reports, he resumed filming on the show just four days after publicly sharing his diagnosis.
Following his death, Dane's family said in a statement: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."
They added: "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always."
Sharon Stone Reflects on Emotional Legacy
Sharon Stone, who is joining Euphoria as a guest star, reflected on Dane's connection to the role.
She said, "Eric and I have been friends for a long time. A long time. And I actually was like his support staff when he was trying to get the job on Euphoria. So he would come over to my house and bring me gluten-free cookies, and we'd sit and discuss it because he really wanted that job. It means the world to me that he got that job in time."
The upcoming season of Euphoria follows "a group of childhood friends who wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil," according to HBO's official logline.