EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Family 'Consumed With Grief' Over His 'Ghoulish' Appearance on Hit TV Show Weeks After His Death

The trailer, released on March 30, offers a brief glimpse of Dane reprising his role opposite Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, in a scene that echoes their controversial storyline from the show's first season. In the exchange, Jules asks: "Remember me?" and Cal replies: "How could I forget?"

The new season, which also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, is set to premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

A source close to the production told us: "There is no doubt this was always going to be emotional, but some fans are calling his appearance ghoulish given how soon it has come after his death."

"His family is consumed with grief and still processing the loss – seeing him on screen again so soon has been deeply upsetting for those closest to him."