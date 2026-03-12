EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Noble Battle — How Tragic Actor Spent Final Days Dedicated to Family, Friends and Raising ALS Awareness
March 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Grey's Anatomy heartthrob Eric Dane died on Feb. 19 after a valiant fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which reduced him to a shadow of his former self – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the 53-year-old screen hunk never gave up the fight until his final, difficult breath.
In September, Eric, who played Grey's Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, willed himself to Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers trying to pass an ALS funding bill, telling them: "I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids. I wanna be there for all that. So, I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one."
Gayheart Stood By Dane
The Euphoria dad was a real-life father to Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, whose mom is actress Rebecca Gayheart, 54.
The doting parents, who wed in 2004, separated in 2017, and the following year, the Jawbreaker beauty filed for divorce.
However, she withdrew her petition in March 2025, one month before Dane publicly revealed his diagnosis of ALS, a progressive, neurodegenerative disease known to ravage motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord and cause muscle weakness, atrophy and eventually paralysis and death.
Gayheart Stayed Strong for Family
Gayheart said when she scuttled her divorce filing, she was trying to teach their kids to be there for family – even "when times are at their worst."
She shared, "We tell them, 'We show up for people no matter what. He is our family. He is your father.'"
Months after Dane's health announcement, she explained: "This year, the girls and I have spent a lot of time at Eric's house, which is about a 12-minute drive away from our home."
Sources said during the last months of his life, Dane lived rent-free at one of the L.A. properties owned by his pal Johnny Depp.
Dane Showed Strength Amid ALS
In December, Dane appeared on a virtual panel for the charity I AM ALS to say he found, through the ordeal, that he had more strength than he ever imagined.
"I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day. I don't think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets and spent the next two weeks crying," he said. "[But] I realized that I wasn't built like that."