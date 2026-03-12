Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Noble Battle — How Tragic Actor Spent Final Days Dedicated to Family, Friends and Raising ALS Awareness

Tragic Eric Dane's noble battle showed how he spent his days raising ALS awareness before his death.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Grey's Anatomy heartthrob Eric Dane died on Feb. 19 after a valiant fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which reduced him to a shadow of his former self – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the 53-year-old screen hunk never gave up the fight until his final, difficult breath.

In September, Eric, who played Grey's Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, willed himself to Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers trying to pass an ALS funding bill, telling them: "I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids. I wanna be there for all that. So, I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one."

Gayheart Stood By Dane

Rebecca Gayheart withdrew her divorce filing just weeks before Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

The Euphoria dad was a real-life father to Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, whose mom is actress Rebecca Gayheart, 54.

The doting parents, who wed in 2004, separated in 2017, and the following year, the Jawbreaker beauty filed for divorce.

However, she withdrew her petition in March 2025, one month before Dane publicly revealed his diagnosis of ALS, a progressive, neurodegenerative disease known to ravage motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord and cause muscle weakness, atrophy and eventually paralysis and death.

Gayheart Stayed Strong for Family

Gayheart said she and daughters, Billie and Georgia, stayed close to Dane during his illness.
Source: MEGA

Gayheart said when she scuttled her divorce filing, she was trying to teach their kids to be there for family – even "when times are at their worst."

She shared, "We tell them, 'We show up for people no matter what. He is our family. He is your father.'"

Months after Dane's health announcement, she explained: "This year, the girls and I have spent a lot of time at Eric's house, which is about a 12-minute drive away from our home."

Sources said during the last months of his life, Dane lived rent-free at one of the L.A. properties owned by his pal Johnny Depp.

Dane Showed Strength Amid ALS

Dane told an I AM ALS panel he discovered unexpected strength during his battle with the disease.
Source: MEGA

In December, Dane appeared on a virtual panel for the charity I AM ALS to say he found, through the ordeal, that he had more strength than he ever imagined.

"I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day. I don't think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets and spent the next two weeks crying," he said. "[But] I realized that I wasn't built like that."

