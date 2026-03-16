Bonnie Blue Accused of 'Faking' Pregnancy: Adult Content Star Busted Wearing 'Prosthetic Bump' as She's Ripped Over 'Disgusting' Lie
March 16 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue can't seem to convince anyone she is pregnant, as the controversial adult content star has been accused of wearing a "prosthetic bump," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old recently claimed she's expecting following a s-- event featuring sleeping with 400 men without protection, but her announcement has been met with severe backlash.
'Obviously Because I'm Pregnant'
In a TikTok posted on Friday, March 14, from Cancun, Blue is seen sitting in a bed in a green bikini; however, all eyes were on what appeared to be a "fake" baby bump as a section above her bikini bottom's waistband seemed to be some kind of silicone.
According to online users, the silicone appeared to be attached to a belt, which Blue had strapped around her waist.
"Obviously because I'm pregnant..." Blue says in the clip while showing off her assortment of different swimsuit apparel in her closet, and admitting she prefers wearing swimsuits, because she "prefers having my bump covered."
Critics, however, were quick to call out the British star in the comments section, with many accusing her of faking her pregnancy.
Critics Go Off: 'This Is Actually Disgusting'
"Anyone notice the fake baby bump?" one person asked, as another went off, "This is just an all-time low and is actually disgusting."
They added: "There are couples out there who genuinely deserve a child, try for a child for years and years and cannot fall pregnant, and you are out here just playing messing around..."
"There are people out here who are desperate for kids," one raged.
In February, Blue is believed to have slept with 400 men at Lord Davenport’s mansion in New York, the same venue where she broke a world record last year, allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours. At the time, Blue made it clear she was focused on getting pregnant.
Bonnie Blue 'Tried to Get Pregnant for Years'
"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue," she said.
Blue had previously been open about her desire to have a baby, as she once said, "I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I'd have to go down the IVF route... So I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally."
Before the wild event, which Blue described as a "breeding mission," she noted, "I'm hopeful that when you launch that many swimmers towards my ovaries when I'm at peak fertility, one of them is going to win the race."
However, the lack of protection has sparked concern, as studies show having multiple partners increases the likelihood of contracting several sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.
The possibility of contracting an STI is said to have also scared fellow adult actors from working with her, as one source claimed, "The real fear in the industry is that she is riddled with STDs as a result of so much unprotected s--..."
The insider added: " The reality is, Bonnie has now probably out-porned herself from working in the mainstream p--- industry."
However, many users are still convinced Blue has "staged" her pregnancy for publicity, especially after posting a video of an ultrasound appointment.
"This is so obviously an amateurish stunt done on the cheap, it is unbelievable," one source previously said.