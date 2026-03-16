Bonnie Blue Accused of 'Faking' Pregnancy: Adult Content Star Busted Wearing 'Prosthetic Bump' as She's Ripped Over 'Disgusting' Lie

In a TikTok posted on Friday, March 14, from Cancun, Blue is seen sitting in a bed in a green bikini; however, all eyes were on what appeared to be a "fake" baby bump as a section above her bikini bottom's waistband seemed to be some kind of silicone.

According to online users, the silicone appeared to be attached to a belt, which Blue had strapped around her waist.

"Obviously because I'm pregnant..." Blue says in the clip while showing off her assortment of different swimsuit apparel in her closet, and admitting she prefers wearing swimsuits, because she "prefers having my bump covered."

Critics, however, were quick to call out the British star in the comments section, with many accusing her of faking her pregnancy.