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Home > News > Donald Trump

'What a Disgrace': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Dragged for 'Not Supporting Americans' After Miami Open Photo Goes Viral

image of Kai Trump and Aryna Sabalenka
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump attended the Miami Open semifinal as Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the final.

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March 30 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump has found herself at the center of online backlash after sharing a courtside moment from the Miami Open that didn't sit well with fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The criticism erupted as the 18-year-old appeared to cheer on a non-American player ahead of a high-stakes final featuring a U.S. favorite.

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Courtside Controversy

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image of She posted a photo with Aryna Sabalenka praising her performance.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump posted a photo with Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka, praising her performance.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump attended the Miami Open semifinal, where Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

After the match, Kai took to Instagram to share a photo alongside Sabalenka, writing: "So much fun watching @arynasabalenka… Let's get it on Saturday."

But her apparent support quickly sparked controversy, especially given Sabalenka's next opponent.

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Source: @Djoko_UTD/X

Fans quickly reacted as Sabalenka prepared to face Coco Gauff.

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Fans Rally for Coco Gauff

image of Social media users criticized Kai for not supporting the American star.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Social media users criticized Kai Trump for not supporting the American star.

Sabalenka was set to face American tennis star Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final, a matchup loaded with stakes.

The two met for the 13th time, entering the clash tied 6-6 in their head-to-head record. Their most recent showdown came at the WTA Finals, where Sabalenka came out on top.

Gauff, meanwhile, cruised into the final after dominating Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1, securing her sixth WTA 1000 final appearance and solidifying her status as the home favorite.

With that backdrop, fans didn't hold back when reacting to Kai's post.

"Rooting for a Belarusian over a fellow American. What a disgrace," one critic wrote.

Another added, "Have always been a fan of Aryna, but have to support our Americans in the finals. Team Coco at the Miami Open."

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image of Sabalenka addressed Donald Trump's absence during tournament discussions.
Source: mega

Sabalenka addressed Donald Trump's absence during tournament discussions.

Not all responses were outright negative, but even more measured takes questioned Kai's choice.

"I like Kai's gesture, but it does feel odd that she doesn't support Gauff, an American, in the final," one user wrote.

Another echoed that sentiment more bluntly: "I'll be rooting for American Coco Gauff, so should she. Kai Trump forgot she's American."

Still, some fans acknowledged that backing Sabalenka as a tennis fan isn't unusual, even if the optics raised eyebrows given the all-American hopes riding on Gauff.

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Aryna Sabalenka Speaks Out

The tennis star re-shared Kai Trump’s post, fueling online speculation.
Source: MEGA

The tennis star re-shared Kai Trump’s post, fueling online speculation.

The situation gained even more traction when Sabalenka reshared Kai's Instagram story to her own account, adding a subtle but telling response with crossed-fingers emojis.

That interaction only intensified speculation about their connection.

"Sabalenka clearly knows Kai. They look like acquaintances & Insta friends, too," one observer wrote, sharing a screenshot of the exchange as evidence.

Amid the buzz, Sabalenka also addressed a separate talking point surrounding the President's absence from the tournament.

"It just seems to me that he is the president; he probably has his own schedule," she said, per Tennis World USA.

She added, "It will be a really spectacular match, and I don't think it is some kind of disrespect for women's tennis. I know that he follows women's tennis and supports it, so one hundred percent… he probably has his own busy schedule."

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