'What a Disgrace': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Dragged for 'Not Supporting Americans' After Miami Open Photo Goes Viral

The criticism erupted as the 18-year-old appeared to cheer on a non-American player ahead of a high-stakes final featuring a U.S. favorite.

Kai Trump has found herself at the center of online backlash after sharing a courtside moment from the Miami Open that didn't sit well with fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But her apparent support quickly sparked controversy, especially given Sabalenka's next opponent.

After the match, Kai took to Instagram to share a photo alongside Sabalenka, writing: "So much fun watching @arynasabalenka… Let's get it on Saturday."

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump attended the Miami Open semifinal, where Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Trump’s Granddaughter Kai trump with Sabalenka. She said “So much fun watching you…Let’s get it on Saturday” in her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/eeQwR5WSLH

Social media users criticized Kai Trump for not supporting the American star.

Sabalenka was set to face American tennis star Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final, a matchup loaded with stakes.

The two met for the 13th time, entering the clash tied 6-6 in their head-to-head record. Their most recent showdown came at the WTA Finals, where Sabalenka came out on top.

Gauff, meanwhile, cruised into the final after dominating Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1, securing her sixth WTA 1000 final appearance and solidifying her status as the home favorite.

With that backdrop, fans didn't hold back when reacting to Kai's post.

"Rooting for a Belarusian over a fellow American. What a disgrace," one critic wrote.

Another added, "Have always been a fan of Aryna, but have to support our Americans in the finals. Team Coco at the Miami Open."