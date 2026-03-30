'Fake News': Ex-Trump Loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Fox News of 'Brainwashing Boomers' as Iran War Continues to Divide MAGA
March 30 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene torched one of MAGA's most trusted media allies as the Iran conflict fractures the movement from within, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Donald Trump loyalist blasted Fox News as "fake news" while accusing the network of pushing pro-war messaging that many supporters say they never signed up for.
'Fake News' Meltdown
Greene took direct aim at Fox News in a fiery post on X, writing: "Fox News is now the fake news. Brainwashing boomers to support what we voted against."
The 51-year-old, who broke with Trump earlier this year, has become one of the loudest conservative voices opposing the escalating military action in Iran — particularly any expansion into a broader ground war.
MAGA Civil War Erupts
The backlash isn't limited to Greene. Conservative commentator Ann Coulter also ripped into the network's coverage, comparing it to one of its most controversial moments.
"Watching Fox News assure viewers the Iran war is going SUPER well and Trump is a total stud, is like watching the same network assure viewers that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election and Trump was the winner," she wrote.
Her jab referenced the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems after airing false election claims.
War Sparks Growing Backlash
The infighting comes as tensions escalate overseas, with thousands of U.S. troops reportedly positioned in the region and discussions underway about possible ground operations.
Public opinion appears sharply divided. Polling shows a majority of Americans oppose sending troops, even as many core MAGA voters continue to back the conflict.
Far-right personality Alex Jones added fuel to the backlash, posting footage he claimed showed destruction in Tehran and writing: "In reality, this is a war CRIME!" He also alleged Trump is "publicly preparing a massive ground invasion."
From Ally to Enemy
Greene’s criticism marks a dramatic shift from her once-close alignment with Trump and his media ecosystem. The former congresswoman stepped down earlier this year following a bitter feud with the president, who reportedly labeled her a “traitor.”
Since then, she has repeatedly slammed the administration’s handling of the war, previously calling officials “a bunch of sick f--king liars” and warning the conflict could cost Republicans politically.
Greene previously lashed out at Trump's decision to go to war.
"The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???" Greene wrote on X. "How about ZERO you bunch of sick f---ing liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars."
She added: "This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! WTF are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!"