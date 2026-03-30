'Fake News': Ex-Trump Loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Fox News of 'Brainwashing Boomers' as Iran War Continues to Divide MAGA

Greene’s criticism marks a dramatic shift from her once-close alignment with Trump and his media ecosystem. The former congresswoman stepped down earlier this year following a bitter feud with the president, who reportedly labeled her a “traitor.”

Since then, she has repeatedly slammed the administration’s handling of the war, previously calling officials “a bunch of sick f--king liars” and warning the conflict could cost Republicans politically.

Greene previously lashed out at Trump's decision to go to war.

"The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???" Greene wrote on X. "How about ZERO you bunch of sick f---ing liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars."

She added: "This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! WTF are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!"