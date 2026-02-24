Judge Denies Tyler Robinson's Motion to Disqualify Utah Prosecutors in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

Robinson's attorneys had argued to disqualify the entire Utah prosecutorial team because the adult child of one of the prosecutors attended the Turning Point USA event on September 10 at Utah Valley University and was in the audience when Kirk, 31, was shot and killed.

The 22-year-old's lawyers argued the particular prosecutor had an "emotional connection" to the case, and could "motivate" the state to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

But in their official response, state lawyers said that was not the case.

"(The attorney) has no personal conflict of interest because his (child) is neither a material witness nor a victim in the case," prosecutors argued.

"In fact, nearly everything (the child) knows about the actual homicide is hearsay. And because Mr. (redacted) has no conflict of interest, the county attorney's office also has no conflict of interest requiring disqualification."