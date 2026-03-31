Charlie Kirk Murder Bombshell: Bullet Used to Kill Turning Point USA Founder Did Not Match Rifle Used by Suspect Tyler Robinson

"As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures... is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate" several different categories, the filing states, according to Deseret News.

Robinson's attorneys added that they have received about 20,000 electronic audio files, videos and written documents that prosecutors have presented as evidence in the case.

"The defense team has devoted, and will continue to devote, significant resources, to processing discovery, including identifying materials not yet received to inform readiness for the preliminary hearing," the filing states.