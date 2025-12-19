Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson 'Played Wordle' and 'Bragged' About His Score Less Than an Hour Before the Conservative Activist Was Brutally Gunned Down

On September 10, the day Kirk's life was taken, Robinson guessed the word of the day, pouty, in just three tries, and boasted to friends about it.

The next morning, he discussed Wordle again with a friend. This time, his friend guessed the word "chair" in two guesses, trumping Robinson's three guesses.

Robinson was reportedly so into gaming he spent over 2000 hours on a virtual pirate game. Less than an hour after discussing the word "chair," Robinson's face was all over television as the main suspect in the assassination of Kirk.

His parents recognized him in photos from the scene and were with him when he turned himself into the Sheriff's Office.