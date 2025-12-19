Your tip
Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson 'Played Wordle' and 'Bragged' About His Score Less Than an Hour Before the Conservative Activist Was Brutally Gunned Down

Tyler Robinson allegedly boasted about his Wordle score before Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was busy playing games one hour before the conservative activist was killed, RadarOnline.com can report.

A new report revealed Robinson was partaking in a game of Wordle and was bragging to friends about his success at the game.

Tyler Robinson's Wordle Win Before Charlie Kirk's Death

Tyler Robinson is the main suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

On September 10, the day Kirk's life was taken, Robinson guessed the word of the day, pouty, in just three tries, and boasted to friends about it.

The next morning, he discussed Wordle again with a friend. This time, his friend guessed the word "chair" in two guesses, trumping Robinson's three guesses.

Robinson was reportedly so into gaming he spent over 2000 hours on a virtual pirate game. Less than an hour after discussing the word "chair," Robinson's face was all over television as the main suspect in the assassination of Kirk.

His parents recognized him in photos from the scene and were with him when he turned himself into the Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Robinson's Discord Messages

Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

As Radar reported, Robinson is believed to have sent alarming messages to friends on Discord in the wake of Kirk's brutal murder.

"You see this news?????" Robinson reportedly asked a friend roughly 80 minutes after Kirk was shot in the neck.

"Utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while, and it's someone sliming Charlie Kirk," he allegedly added, later.

Allegedly, the messages that followed read, "no like an hour ago," "he's reported dead and the footage looks BAD."

Robinson is facing the death penalty for allegedly killing Kirk.

Later on in the day, Robinson allegedly joined a Discord voice chat with friends where the shooting was discussed.

"He got hit pretty bad," one friend claimed Robinson said, adding, "I'm pretty sure he's dead."

The conservative podcaster who hosted The Charlie Kirk Show was appearing at Utah Valley University for a Turning Point USA event when he was killed.

Robinson is the main suspect in the assassination and is currently in jail without bail.

He was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Tyler Robinson's Court Appearance

Robinson's side argued against allowing cameras into the courtroom.

Robinson appeared in court last week, seeming awkwardly peaceful. During his time there, he was seen laughing with his attorneys as arguments were made for whether or not to allow cameras inside the courtroom.

The accused killer's team advocated against allowing cameras into the courtroom, as they feel they could aid in tainting the jury.

Erika, Charlie's widow, requested that cameras be allowed in hopes they will, in part, help stop conspiracy theories about Charlie's death.

"We deserve to have cameras in there," she told a news outlet last month. "Why not be transparent?"

If found guilty, Robinson is expected to face the death penalty.

