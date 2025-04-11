EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Pinning Hopes of Continuing Flagging Career' on 'Promoting His Son Charlie' — 'It's His Last Hope'
Tiger Woods is now putting all of his focus towards building the next great generation of golf – his son.
Over the last few decades, Woods, 49, has built an incredibly successful career, and his next task is coaching his son Charlie, 16, to become the next golf legend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the past, Woods has been open about his relationship with his late father, Earl Woods, whom he once called his "best friend and greatest role model."
Earl was allegedly "very strict" with the golf legend - who was already swinging a golf club like a pro at just 9 years old.
Now, Woods is ready to step into the coach role for his very own teen son, with the two already spending a massive amount of time practicing at the range.
A source said: "Charlie is making great strides in the golf world. He’s right on track to become a huge name in his own right. Tiger is super proud!”
The insider added: "He gets huge joy seeing Charlie’s success. What makes it poignant is that Tiger is on the downslope of his remarkable career. Even if he’s not finished yet, there’s no doubt he’s getting close to the end!”
Over the years, it's obvious being one of the greatest golfers of all time has taken a toll on Woods' body.
He's already had multiple surgeries, including at least six back surgeries and at least five on his knees.
Woods has also experienced injuries and surgeries to his Achilles tendons, ankles, and other areas.
Back in 2021, when he was hospitalized following a car crash, he was left with multiple fractures of his right leg and serious foot injuries.
In March 2025, Woods announced he underwent surgery in Florida for a ruptured left Achilles tendon and is on the road to recovery.
He wrote in a statement on Instagram: "As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.
"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. 'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken."
Woods continued: "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."
Our insider said: "He's obviously bummed about the Achilles situation, but he still plans on getting out there and swinging when he can.
"It surely won’t be for a while, and it will be a struggle with that kind of injury.
“Meanwhile, he’s channeling his energy into Charlie just like his dad did with him. He’s even using some of the same tactics. It’s a circle of life kind of thing."