EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Pinning Hopes of Continuing Flagging Career' on 'Promoting His Son Charlie' — 'It's His Last Hope'

Over the last few decades, Woods, 49, has built an incredibly successful career, and his next task is coaching his son Charlie, 16, to become the next golf legend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tiger Woods is now putting all of his focus towards building the next great generation of golf – his son.

In the past, Woods has been open about his relationship with his late father, Earl Woods, whom he once called his "best friend and greatest role model."

Earl was allegedly "very strict" with the golf legend - who was already swinging a golf club like a pro at just 9 years old.

Now, Woods is ready to step into the coach role for his very own teen son, with the two already spending a massive amount of time practicing at the range.

A source said: "Charlie is making great strides in the golf world. He’s right on track to become a huge name in his own right. Tiger is super proud!”