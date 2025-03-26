Revealed: REAL Reason Tiger Woods Broke His Silence on Dating Vanessa Trump By Posting Mushy Instagram Message

Vanessa, 47, and Woods, 49, were spotted arriving together at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California in February.

The gossip wheel began to turn almost immediately. And as the two grew closer, their inner circle grew larger – especially among the parents at the pricey Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where both send their children.

A source close to the cozy couple told the Daily Mail the tiger was out of the bag: "Benjamin is like a small community, and there's nothing that rich people like to do more than gossip about each other.

"Frankly, I'm surprised that it was secret for so long."

But it wasn't for a lack of trying. Woods and Vanessa worked hard to keep their romance under wraps, as they avoided being seen in public and resisted telling their friends.

"He knew it would be a huge story when it came out, and he didn't exactly love it," the insider admitted. "But obviously Tiger dating a Trump is always going to make headlines, which is exactly what he wanted to avoid."