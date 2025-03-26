EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Possibly Suing Hateful TikTok Users Is Just a 'Well-Orchestrated PR Campaign,' According to Expert — Amid Model's 'Crumbling' Marriage to Husband Justin
Hailey Bieber possibly suing hateful TikTok users is a "well-orchestrated PR campaign" — according to an expert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model has explored taking legal action against social media users making accusations about her amid her "crumbling" marriage to her husband, Justin Bieber.
It was reported the model is exploring ways to fight back amid the ongoing nasty and hateful TikToks made about her and her marriage to the singer.
After she was accused of "liking" a negative TikTok about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship, things escalated for the worse.
On the social media platform, a seven-part TikTok series claimed she stalked her now-husband before the two married and that she also has an "unhealthy obsession" with Gomez.
Now, it seems Hailey has had enough, as she reportedly is considering taking legal action for the first time ever.
However, a legal expert, Gregory Doll, who does not work with Hailey, told us about the model possibly taking legal action: "When you’re dealing with cyber-misinformation campaigns, you’re always playing a game of ‘whack-a-mole’ – when you knock one statement down, another one pops up elsewhere."
He continued: "Legally the claims are defamation, false light, invasion of privacy, etc., and they are often tricky to prove because of free speech issues, but then the question is, if you spend a lot of time and money proving those claims, what do you actually accomplish?
"Another disparaging comment pops up immediately, and people also begin disparaging you for being litigious."
Doll continued: "The best way to look at these types of claims is that they can work against a deep-pocketed defendant – meaning that if you have an online commentator with money to lose, and you get a judgment against that person, they will shut up, and so will others who similarly have something to lose."
Similar to the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni litigation, Doll explained how "lawsuits are often an important component of a well-orchestrated PR campaign."
Doll added: "Filing a lawsuit is a powerful way to say that something is not true, and that you’re so confident that it’s not true, and so upset about its falsity, that you’re willing to spend your time and money proving it in a court of law, as in the Depp-Heard litigation. That still means something."
While Hailey has yet to file any lawsuit, a TMZ source claimed the model is "sick and tired of the hateful narratives" – which she has dealt with for years now.
In addition to social media drama, Hailey is also currently dealing with "marriage issues" with Justin.
According to recent reports, the model has hit a "breaking point" as concern spiked for husband after a series of concerning behavior and frail appearance,
An insider noted the pop singer's behavior "takes a toll on Hailey."
While Hailey "loves him madly," the source said he's a "loose cannon."