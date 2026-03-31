Tiger Woods' Shame: Golf Star's Refusal to Take Urine Test Could Be Legal 'Ammunition' For Prosecutors — It Shows 'Consciousness of Guilt,' Says Attorney

Richard Taite, a longtime addiction specialist and founder of Carrara Treatment, told Radar that Woods' latest arrest fits into a broader pattern.

"Tiger didn't just lose his swing after 2009; he lost control of something in his life," Taite explained.

He continued: "Whether that's pain management, prescription medication, or something else, I'm not going to speculate beyond the facts. But when the same types of incidents keep happening, that's not bad luck. That's a signal."

Despite concern, the expert added: "I've spent my life helping people through exactly this kind of cycle," he explained. "It's not about being weak, it's about something getting a hold of you instead of you being in control."

"The good news is that it can be turned around. I've seen it thousands of times," he shared.