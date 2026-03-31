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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest 'Raised Concerns' for 'Fuming' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Ex Donald Jr. — As She Gives Golf Icon 'Brutal Ultimatum'

split image of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump / Don Jr.
Source: @TigerWoods/X; mega

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had concerns after Tiger Woods' DUI arrest.

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March 31 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. is said to have "concerns" following Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, especially given the golf legend's relationship with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former couple, who share five children, remain closely aligned on co-parenting, and the recent incident has reportedly sparked unease behind the scenes.

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Mixed Signals

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image of Don Jr. is said to remain supportive of Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship for the sake of their kids.
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. is said to remain supportive of Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship for the sake of their kids.

Despite the situation, Don Jr. is said to remain supportive of Vanessa's relationship with Woods, particularly when it comes to their children.

"He's just thankful Vanessa and the kids weren't involved," a source told People, adding that he "knows Vanessa can make her own decisions" but that they continue to operate as a "team" when raising their kids.

However, a conflicting report from TMZ suggested otherwise, with insiders claiming nothing about Woods' situation has "set off alarm bells" and that Don Jr. is not worried about the sports icon being around his children.

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Details of Tiger Woods' Crash

image of Conflicting reports claim Don Jr. is not worried about Woods being around his children.
Source: mega

Vanessa Trump is said to want Woods to assure her he will have no more accidents.

The concern comes after Woods, 50, was arrested following a dramatic rollover crash in Florida. Authorities say the golfer attempted to pass a truck but struck an attached trailer, causing his SUV to flip onto its side.

Officers at the scene reported "signs of impairment," and Woods was taken into custody after declining to provide a urine sample.

He later passed a breathalyzer test, registering a 0.00% blood alcohol level, but still faces DUI, property damage, and refusal charges.

Woods was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

In the aftermath, reports also indicated that Secret Service agents would not allow him to drive Vanessa and Don Jr.'s kids – regardless of the DUI.

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Vanessa Trump's Ultimatum

image of Woods was arrested after a rollover crash in Florida.
Source: mega

Woods was arrested after a rollover crash in Florida.

Meanwhile, Vanessa herself is said to be losing patience. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, she delivered a stark warning to Woods after the incident.

"He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around," the insider claimed.

A source close to the couple also told Radar: "Vanessa is absolutely fuming about the situation and has not softened her reaction in any way."

"She has been very direct with Tiger about how unacceptable she finds the entire episode, and has not been shy about slapping him with an ultimatum if he wants to stay with her," they added.

"She has explicitly told him he needs to 'Get into treatment, NOW!' because she believes things have reached a critical point. Whatever the outcome of this driving incident, she thinks, going by his history, he still needs a lot of help psychologically and wants him to see someone immediately," the insider claimed.

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image of Vanessa Trump allegedly issued Woods an ultimatum following the incident.
Source: mega

Vanessa Trump allegedly issued Woods an ultimatum following the incident.

Even Donald Trump weighed in on the situation, offering support for his longtime friend while acknowledging the seriousness of the crash.

"I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty," Trump said. "There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty."

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