Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest 'Raised Concerns' for 'Fuming' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Ex Donald Jr. — As She Gives Golf Icon 'Brutal Ultimatum'

Meanwhile, Vanessa herself is said to be losing patience. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, she delivered a stark warning to Woods after the incident.

"He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around," the insider claimed.

A source close to the couple also told Radar: "Vanessa is absolutely fuming about the situation and has not softened her reaction in any way."

"She has been very direct with Tiger about how unacceptable she finds the entire episode, and has not been shy about slapping him with an ultimatum if he wants to stay with her," they added.

"She has explicitly told him he needs to 'Get into treatment, NOW!' because she believes things have reached a critical point. Whatever the outcome of this driving incident, she thinks, going by his history, he still needs a lot of help psychologically and wants him to see someone immediately," the insider claimed.