EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Faces Brutal Ultimatum From 'Fuming' Lover Vanessa Trump — 'Get Into Treatment, Now'

Just days earlier, Woods and Vanessa had appeared together at the TGL Finals in West Palm Beach, sharing a public show of affection. The contrast between that appearance and the events is said to have left Vanessa "stunned and shocked," according to another insider.

They added: "Vanessa is feeling a deep sense of embarrassment over how this has all unfolded. Those in her inner circle have been reaching out and questioning what is going on, which has only heightened the pressure on her, and she feels like she has been placed in a very uncomfortable and exposed position."

They continued: "Although she has not delivered a formal ultimatum, the message she is sending could not be clearer. Vanessa is drawing a firm line and establishing boundaries, making it known that this kind of situation is not something she is willing to tolerate continuing going forward."

Woods, who previously faced a DUI arrest in 2017 and later entered rehabilitation for prescription drug dependency, is now widely expected to consider treatment again.

A source added: "Tiger is understood to be feeling a profound sense of embarrassment and genuine mortification over how everything has played out, particularly given how publicly this has unfolded. He is very aware of the damage this has done to his image and to those around him, and he is now focused on trying to repair the situation as best he can.

"There is a growing expectation among those close to him that he will enter treatment in the near future. He has been described as deeply apologetic, and he recognizes that this is not something that can be handled slowly – he understands that meaningful changes need to happen quickly and without hesitation."

The incident comes nearly 20 years after Tiger was exposed as a serial cheat. His loverat scandal – which left his squeaky-clean image in tatters – erupted when revelations of extramarital affairs led to a car crash outside his Florida home, with Tiger reported to have conducted affairs with more than 100 women while married to his wife Elin Nordegren.