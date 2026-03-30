EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Faces Brutal Ultimatum From 'Fuming' Lover Vanessa Trump — 'Get Into Treatment, Now'
March 30 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods is facing what insiders describe as a "brutal ultimatum" from his "fuming" partner Vanessa Trump – who RadarOnline.com can reveal has warned the golf icon to "get into treatment, NOW!" following his latest DUI arrest.
Woods, 50, was detained on Friday, March 27, on Jupiter Island after his Range Rover flipped onto its side in a high-speed crash involving a workman's trailer.
'She Has Been Very Direct With Tiger'
He climbed out of the vehicle, appearing dazed before being arrested. Although he passed a breathalyzer test, he refused a urine sample, and drug recognition experts at the scene indicated they believed he may have been under the influence of medication rather than alcohol.
After several hours in custody, Woods was released on bail and returned home late that evening, where Vanessa, 48, had been following developments nearby. The couple has been dating since March last year, with Vanessa previously married to Donald Trump Jr, 48.
A source close to the couple told us: "Vanessa is absolutely fuming about the situation and has not softened her reaction in any way.
"She has been very direct with Tiger about how unacceptable she finds the entire episode, and has not been shy about slapping him with an ultimatum if he wants to stay with her."
Vanessa Trump Issues Intense Ultimatum for Treatment
"She has explicitly told him he needs to 'Get into treatment, NOW!' because she believes things have reached a critical point. Whatever the outcome of this driving incident, she thinks, going by his history, he still needs a lot of help psychologically and wants him to see someone immediately," the insider claimed.
The source added Vanessa is viewing Woods' incident as a pivotal moment in the relationship, saying: "Vanessa has been very clear that this is not something she is willing to downplay or write off as another slip-up. In her view, this is a serious turning point that forces a decision about what happens next."
The insider also confided: "She now expects him to act immediately and take real, concrete steps to address the situation, including getting into some kind of treatment program. From her perspective, there is no room for delay, denial, or excuses – she wants to see decisive action right now, not promises that things will improve later."
Wood's mugshot quickly circulated after his release following his crash, with the snap showing him with bloodshot, bleary eyes and a shell-shocked expression.
He was later driven home by a close friend, arriving just after 11 pm to face what insiders described as a tense and emotionally charged confrontation.
A source said: "Vanessa made a point of being there when Tiger returned home, and what followed were some intense, very frank discussions that left no room for deflection. She was not prepared to listen to explanations or justifications – she was focused on holding him accountable for what had happened."
"In her eyes, this is not a small or isolated misstep that can be brushed off," the insider claimed. "She views it as a serious warning sign, something that points to deeper issues beneath the surface that need to be confronted and properly dealt with."
Tiger Woods' 'Profound Sense of Embarrassment'
Just days earlier, Woods and Vanessa had appeared together at the TGL Finals in West Palm Beach, sharing a public show of affection. The contrast between that appearance and the events is said to have left Vanessa "stunned and shocked," according to another insider.
They added: "Vanessa is feeling a deep sense of embarrassment over how this has all unfolded. Those in her inner circle have been reaching out and questioning what is going on, which has only heightened the pressure on her, and she feels like she has been placed in a very uncomfortable and exposed position."
They continued: "Although she has not delivered a formal ultimatum, the message she is sending could not be clearer. Vanessa is drawing a firm line and establishing boundaries, making it known that this kind of situation is not something she is willing to tolerate continuing going forward."
Woods, who previously faced a DUI arrest in 2017 and later entered rehabilitation for prescription drug dependency, is now widely expected to consider treatment again.
A source added: "Tiger is understood to be feeling a profound sense of embarrassment and genuine mortification over how everything has played out, particularly given how publicly this has unfolded. He is very aware of the damage this has done to his image and to those around him, and he is now focused on trying to repair the situation as best he can.
"There is a growing expectation among those close to him that he will enter treatment in the near future. He has been described as deeply apologetic, and he recognizes that this is not something that can be handled slowly – he understands that meaningful changes need to happen quickly and without hesitation."
The incident comes nearly 20 years after Tiger was exposed as a serial cheat. His loverat scandal – which left his squeaky-clean image in tatters – erupted when revelations of extramarital affairs led to a car crash outside his Florida home, with Tiger reported to have conducted affairs with more than 100 women while married to his wife Elin Nordegren.