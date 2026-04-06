Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Reveals Secret 16-Year Battle With Parkinson's Disease — 'I Felt Like I Wanted to Die'

Rebecca, 60, shared that some of her first symptoms came in the form of her left toes going numb when she rode her bicycle. However, she initially brushed it off because she was going through a difficult time in her marriage and attributed any physical symptoms to "stress."

But when she began forgetting basic things and noticed one of her legs dragging, she started to suspect something serious could be wrong.

"And then one morning I woke up with a tremor and I thought, ‘Hmmm, I know what that means,’” she explained in an exclusive interview with People.