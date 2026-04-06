Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Reveals Secret 16-Year Battle With Parkinson's Disease — 'I Felt Like I Wanted to Die'
April 6 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca King-Crews, has been privately fighting a heartbreaking battle with Parkinson's disease for more than 15 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite her grandmother and her uncle both having been diagnosed with the incurable neurological disorder, it took her roughly four years of experiencing concerning symptoms before doctors were able to give her an answer on what was happening to her.
First Symptoms
Rebecca, 60, shared that some of her first symptoms came in the form of her left toes going numb when she rode her bicycle. However, she initially brushed it off because she was going through a difficult time in her marriage and attributed any physical symptoms to "stress."
But when she began forgetting basic things and noticed one of her legs dragging, she started to suspect something serious could be wrong.
"And then one morning I woke up with a tremor and I thought, ‘Hmmm, I know what that means,’” she explained in an exclusive interview with People.
Her Diagnosis
For years, medical professionals were baffled by her symptoms, but Terry, 57, knew something deeper was happening.
"I would ask her, ‘What’s going on,’ and she’d say, ‘Nothing.’ It was clear she was trying to tough it out," he recalled.
When Rebecca was finally diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015, she remembered telling the doctor, "I don't receive this."
"I was determined to fight it," she added.
Hitting Her Breaking Point
As she battled the illness, Rebecca leaned on her faith in God for support, but one day she reached her breaking point and Terry discovered his wife on her knees at her bedside as she prayed for a miracle cure.
"I hadn’t slept in three days [due to the disease] and I felt like I wanted to die," she said.
As for Terry, he admitted that it "hurts" to see her go through the worst times.
"It’s definitely been hard to watch her on those days when I see her so worn out by this," he continued. "We’re going through this together."
Hope in Cutting Edge New Therapy
More than 10 years after her diagnosis, Rebecca revealed that the only reason she decided to share her difficult health journey publicly was because she had "some uplifting information to offer" to others who suffer from the disorder.
She began receiving a non-invasive treatment called focused ultrasound that has been helping with symptoms.
"It’s very cutting edge," Dr. Vivek Buch, an assistant professor of neurosurgery at Stanford University, told the outlet. "And I think she did it for others as much as she did it for herself. Not for publicity, but to be part of moving the field forward so others can also benefit from this new therapy."
As she continues her battle with the disease, Rebecca said her husband has been her "rock."
"My mission is to make sure she gets the best care possible," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum added. "Where she’s weak, I’m strong. There are days when there’s nothing I can do and I just have to hold her as she cries in my arms.”