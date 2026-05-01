EXCLUSIVE: 'Who's to Say You Won't be Next' — Josh Duggar Taunts Siblings in Bombshell Secret Email from Jail BEFORE Brother Joseph's Arrest... Suggesting They Too Could Be Targeted for Sexual Abuse Charges
May 1 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Did Josh know?
Years before Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges, his convicted sex offender brother, Josh, gave his siblings an eerie warning in jailhouse emails, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Josh Duggar Slams Siblings for Not Reaching Out
In December 2021, Josh, 38, was found guilty of receiving child pornography and was later ordered to serve 151 months – or just over 12.5 years – in federal prison.
In the days that followed his sentencing, the disgraced reality star called out his parents and his siblings for failing to reach out to him and his wife, Anna, often enough as he insisted on his innocence.
"I can guarantee you if they ever were falsely accused of a crime (no matter how outrageous the accusation) I would have been there to at least show love and reach out to them in compassion!" Josh wrote in an email to his father, Jim Bob, 60, in May 2022 that was obtained by Radar.
He then spoke to his allegedly estranged brothers and sisters directly in the message.
"Please think on this. Examine your hearts and lives. Examine your own behavior and ask yourself - 'how would I want to be treated?'" he said at the time. "But somehow some of you have forgot, or you have willfully chosen not to reach out to your own brother who is IN JAIL!"
'Who's to Say You Won't Be Next?'
The father-of-seven begged his family to "take care" of his wife, Anna, and his children – Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson – while he's in prison, before giving them a strange warning.
"Who's to say you won't be next? How would you want to be treated?" he asked, appearing to suggest that one of his family members could be also arrested in the future. "My wife is practically a widow with me gone right .. My kids ARE FATHERLESS for all practical purposes."
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Joseph Duggar's Arrest and Charges
On March 18, Joseph, 31, was taken into custody after being accused of molesting a then 9-year-old child while on a family trip to Florida in 2020.
The alleged crime was said to have been committed roughly one year before Josh was arrested on child pornography charges.
As Radar previously reported, the alleged victim, who is now 14 years old, told authorities that Joseph asked her to sit next to him, put a blanket over their laps, and allegedly inappropriately touched her, both over and underneath her clothing.
According to police, Joseph also admitted that the intentions behind his alleged actions were "not pure," while speaking with the girl's father on a phone call prior to his arrest.
Joseph was extradited from Arkansas to Florida, where he was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 and lewd and lascivious contact.
Last month, he pleaded not guilty and has since been released on $600,000 bail.
If convicted, Joseph faces 25 years to life in prison.