EXCLUSIVE: 'Who's to Say You Won't be Next' — Josh Duggar Taunts Siblings in Bombshell Secret Email from Jail BEFORE Brother Joseph's Arrest... Suggesting They Too Could Be Targeted for Sexual Abuse Charges

In December 2021, Josh, 38, was found guilty of receiving child pornography and was later ordered to serve 151 months – or just over 12.5 years – in federal prison.

In the days that followed his sentencing, the disgraced reality star called out his parents and his siblings for failing to reach out to him and his wife, Anna, often enough as he insisted on his innocence.

"I can guarantee you if they ever were falsely accused of a crime (no matter how outrageous the accusation) I would have been there to at least show love and reach out to them in compassion!" Josh wrote in an email to his father, Jim Bob, 60, in May 2022 that was obtained by Radar.