EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar Whines No One — Including Dad Jim Bob — 'Really Cares at All' About Him Behind Bars … In His Own Words

"They don't even believe in me and I think some really think I am some monster as portrayed by the government," Josh whined in a June 1, 2022, email sent to Anna. "They are buying into what they want to believe, the lies they want so they can write me off. It is heartbreaking and it is a shame!" "

He further separated himself from his family, lamenting his decision to hold his father and siblings' suggestions in higher regard than his wife's.

"I wish I hadn't listened to their/his advice over yours, because you do really care and love me," he continued. "They DON'T!"