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EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar Whines No One — Including Dad Jim Bob — 'Really Cares at All' About Him Behind Bars … In His Own Words

Josh Duggar lashed out at dad Jim Bob in a jailhouse email.
Source: MEGA; @duggarfam/instagram

Josh Duggar lashed out at dad Jim Bob in a jailhouse email.

April 30 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

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Josh Duggar unloaded family woes onto his wife, Anna, in self-pitying emails sent from behind bars, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In one message, the convicted sex offender, 38, went so far as to claim that "no one else," including his father, Jim Bob, "really cares at all" about him.

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'They Don't Even Believe in Me'

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Josh Duggar continued to insist the allegations against him were 'lies' in jail emails.
Source: RADAR

Josh Duggar continued to insist the allegations against him were 'lies' in jail emails.

"They don't even believe in me and I think some really think I am some monster as portrayed by the government," Josh whined in a June 1, 2022, email sent to Anna. "They are buying into what they want to believe, the lies they want so they can write me off. It is heartbreaking and it is a shame!" "

He further separated himself from his family, lamenting his decision to hold his father and siblings' suggestions in higher regard than his wife's.

"I wish I hadn't listened to their/his advice over yours, because you do really care and love me," he continued. "They DON'T!"

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Too Much 'Faith' in Jim Bob

Josh Duggar lamented trusting his father's opinions in the email.
Source: Radar

Josh Duggar lamented trusting his father's opinions in the email.

Josh was especially aware that he'd "put too much faith" in Jim Bob's counsel, before accusing the 60-year-old of "attacking" him behind his back.

(He did not clarify what Jim Bob allegedly said about him.)

"He won't simply humble himself and see his role in all this. The controlling and the manipulating," the father-of-seven added. "I could have just stood up to it and I should have."

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Josh Duggar Calls Out Jim Bob From Jail

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars.

As Radar previously reported, Josh also called out his father and his siblings for supposedly failing to keep in contact with Anna just after he was sentenced to serve more than 12 years in federal prison amid his child pornography conviction.

"Anna said (that) only one of the family members who have reached out to her to say anything since the sentencing," he shared in one of the emails, noting that it was his brother Jed who checked in. "A simple 'we love you' would be nice!"

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Josh Duggar criticizes his family in leaked jail emails.

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar Savages Dad Jim Bob for Giving Wife Anna the Cold Shoulder After Child Porn Sentencing in Secret Jailhouse Emails

'My Wife Is Practically a Widow'

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Josh Duggar scolded his family for allegedly going radio silent on Anna after his sentencing.
Source: @annaduggar/Instagram

Josh Duggar scolded his family for allegedly going radio silent on Anna after his sentencing.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum additionally expressed his frustration that some of his brothers and sisters had seemingly shunned him since his arrest and trial.

"I can guarantee you if they ever were falsely accused of a crime (no matter how outrageous the accusation) I would have been there to at least show love and reach out to them in compassion!" he insisted. "Somehow some of you have forgot, or you have willfully chosen not to reach out to your own brother who is IN JAIL!"

He then begged his family to show Anna and their kids "unconditional love" in his absence.

"My wife is practically a widow with me gone right now (sic)," he said. "My kids ARE FATHERLESS for all practical purposes. Think about it."

The couple – who tied the knot in 2008 – share Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson. Their youngest was born on October 23, 2021, shortly before Josh's bombshell conviction in December.

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