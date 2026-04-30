EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar Savages Dad Jim Bob for Giving Wife Anna the Cold Shoulder After Child Porn Sentencing in Secret Jailhouse Emails

Josh began the email cordially, thanking his father, Jim Bob, 60, for past messages as he lamented that jail was the "LONLIEST (sic) PLACE I HAVE EVER BEEN!"

However, after the pleasantries, the disgraced former reality star launched into a rant.

"A couple of things to think on. PLEASE READ THIS AND KNOW THAT I LOVE EACH ONE OF YOU, I AM GRATEFUL FOR YOU, BUT I HAVE TO SHOOT STRAIGHT WITH YOU -- FROM MY HEART!" he wrote in the message obtained by Radar.

"Anna said (that) only one of the family members who have reached out to her to say anything since the sentencing," he continued, noting that his brother Jed was the only one who checked in. "A simple 'we love you' would be nice!"