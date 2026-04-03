EXCLUSIVE: Anna Duggar's Twisted Legal Advice to Disgraced Brother-in-Law Joseph Revealed In Leaked Emails — Just Five Years After Her Convicted Sex Offender Husband Was In Same Jail

Joseph spent more than a week in the Washington County jail while waiting to be transferred to Bay County, Florida, to face child molestation charges.

The experience may have been frightening for the religious reality star, but it was nothing new for Anna, and she was happy to offer some advice.

"Hey Joseph! Bro, you’ve got our prayers. We love you — however we can help, please let us know," Anna, 37, wrote in an email Radar acquired. "I think I put some money on your books. I don’t remember how phone calls and video calls work."