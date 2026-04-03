Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Bettina Anderson Could Have White House Wedding — As Prez's Son 'Setting Himself Up' for Future Role in Politics
April 3 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and his bride-to-be, Bettina Anderson, could say their "I dos" at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal, which could lead to future political roles for the couple.
While many believe the upcoming event could take place at Don Jr.'s father's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, one source claimed the president's residence in Washington, D.C., may be better suited.
White House Wedding in the Cards?
"This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," the insider explained. "This is a consideration."
Another source told People that while the White House is being considered, the "ballroom probably has to be finished." There may be a time crunch, however, as despite the East Wing of the iconic building being torn down in October 2025 to begin construction on the much-talked-about ballroom, a federal judge temporarily paused the project on March 31.
Judge Richard Leon explained his decision, "The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner."
The president's next move would be to receive approval from Congress to continue the project, which will have to be completed before he is set to leave the White House in 2029 if he wants to see his eldest son celebrate his new bride.
Bettina Anderson Says 'Yes'
In December, Don Jr. revealed he is engaged to Anderson during an event at the White House alongside his controversial father.
The 47-year-old told those present that he wanted to "Thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" and added the Palm Beach socialite, accepting his marriage proposal was a "big win for the end of the year."
In a video shared on X, Anderson reacted, "Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?"
She gushed at the time: "This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"
Donald Trump Jr. to Run for President?
Don Jr. having his wedding at the White House could give him a chance to get comfortable with the building, especially since he has not completely ruled out running for president in the future.
In May 2025, while on the Qatar Economic Forum panel, Don Jr. was asked if he would ever "pick up the reins" when his father finally leaves the White House.
"I don't know," he said at the time. "Maybe one day, you know, that calling is there." Meanwhile, the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who is married to Don Jr.'s younger brother, Eric, believes a Trump will be at the helm for years to come.
"It's really inspired me, and I think it's inspired everyone in our family, so much so that I'd consider running for a possible Senate seat," Lara said in February while on Miranda Devine's Pod Force One. "I would never say never to anything."
Candace Owens Claims Trump and Pam Bondi Are Still 'On the Same Team' Protecting Epstein Files — Despite Prez Firing Attorney General Amid Intense Criticism
The 43-year-old added: "I would say that at this point, we've all kind of dipped our toe in the water of politics enough to know that it's something that I think possibly interests many of us in our family, and I know the Democrats would love to hear that, that it may not end just with Donald Trump, but I do think the timing has to be right for all of us."
"What does Donald Trump say about that?" Devine questioned. "You know, does he encourage you to run for office? Does he encourage Eric or Don?"
Lara responded: "I'm sure any of the kids... He certainly would have their backs on it. I think he's, you know, he's gonna cheer for all of us or any of us if the time came for whatever that might be."