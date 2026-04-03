Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Bettina Anderson Could Have White House Wedding — As Prez's Son 'Setting Himself Up' for Future Role in Politics

"This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," the insider explained. "This is a consideration."

Another source told People that while the White House is being considered, the "ballroom probably has to be finished." There may be a time crunch, however, as despite the East Wing of the iconic building being torn down in October 2025 to begin construction on the much-talked-about ballroom, a federal judge temporarily paused the project on March 31.

Judge Richard Leon explained his decision, "The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner."

The president's next move would be to receive approval from Congress to continue the project, which will have to be completed before he is set to leave the White House in 2029 if he wants to see his eldest son celebrate his new bride.