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Home > Celebrity > Sharon Stone

'Basic Instinct' Star Sharon Stone Names Hollywood's Best Kisser — And It's Not Michael Douglas

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Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone has revealed who she thinks is the best kisser in Hollywood and it's not Michael Douglas, her co-star in the actress's steamiest film.

April 3 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

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Sharon Stone has named the best kisser in Hollywood — and it's not Michael Douglas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress, 68, was quizzed on her favorite smooching partner during a new interview.

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Which A-Lister Impressed Stone The Most?

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Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

Stone has performed love scenes with some of Hollywood's most famous leading men.

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Stone has famously starred alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names during her career, which featured several steamy scenes — most memorably with Douglas in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct.

But the actor was not her top kisser, that accolade went to another A-lister.

Shone recalled how she once starred opposite Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's 1995 crime classic film Casino.

The pair played Ginger McKenna and Sam 'Ace' Rothstein, respectively, and portrayed love interests in the film.

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'He Kissed Me Out Of My Shoes'

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Source: MEGA

Stone says Robert De Niro was her favorite smooching partner.

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She told how they filmed a steamy scene together and described how De Niro "just knocked me out."

"Oh, my God. He's the best kisser in the business," she said. "Oh, he kissed me right out of my shoes."

Before their kissing scene, Stone recalled how her character had to go to the bathroom, and because Ginger is a "hustler," she gets De Niro's Ace to give her money.

She described how they locked lips after he handed her 50 dollars.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, she said: "And I look at him like, 'Really, I think a little more than 50 for the bathroom.' And he looks at me, and he reaches in, and he gives me like a hundred," she recalled.

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Why Did Stone Always Want To Work With De Niro?

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Source: MEGA

The actress previously said it was her 'dream' to work with her 'Casino' co-star.

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She continued: "Then I lean over and kiss him, and he just, really just knocked me out."

She said, at that point, Scorsese called cut on the scene.

"Marty cut, and he looks at us, and he goes, 'I think we got it, but would you guys like another one?' And we both looked at him and went, 'Yeah, I think maybe we need one more.'"

Last year, Stone gushed about how she admires De Niro and always hoped to work with him one day at the beginning of her career.

She opened up about how she auditioned multiple times to work with him before she finally got the chance to star alongside him in Casino.

"It was my dream to work with De Niro and hold my own," she told Business Insider in August 2025.

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Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

Stone remained scarred by her treatment on set of 'Basic Instinct.'

In 2023, she also spoke about how she enjoyed working with De Niro and their Casino co-star Joe Pesci compared to other fellow actors in the field.

"I've worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do," she shared.

"They're so misogynistic — now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci. That is not those guys."

Stone also spoke of her personal toll of filming Basic Instinct, describing how the experience left her feeling vulnerable despite its professional success.

She said: "Oh my God, it changed everything... in many ways, I feel like I wasn't protected and taken care of. And then, in many ways, I feel I was punished for the behavior of others.

"There were things that were bizarrely inappropriate. People treated me in ways that were… very cruel and unkind, as if I was some sort of slatternly, vulgar person… I mean, you know, I played a character – 30 years ago. Like, grow up."

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