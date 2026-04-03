'Basic Instinct' Star Sharon Stone Names Hollywood's Best Kisser — And It's Not Michael Douglas

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress, 68, was quizzed on her favorite smooching partner during a new interview.

Sharon Stone has named the best kisser in Hollywood — and it's not Michael Douglas .

Stone has performed love scenes with some of Hollywood's most famous leading men.

The pair played Ginger McKenna and Sam 'Ace' Rothstein, respectively, and portrayed love interests in the film.

But the actor was not her top kisser, that accolade went to another A-lister.

Stone has famously starred alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names during her career, which featured several steamy scenes — most memorably with Douglas in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct .

Speaking on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, she said: "And I look at him like, 'Really, I think a little more than 50 for the bathroom.' And he looks at me, and he reaches in, and he gives me like a hundred," she recalled.

She described how they locked lips after he handed her 50 dollars.

Before their kissing scene, Stone recalled how her character had to go to the bathroom, and because Ginger is a "hustler," she gets De Niro's Ace to give her money.

"Oh, my God. He's the best kisser in the business," she said. "Oh, he kissed me right out of my shoes."

She told how they filmed a steamy scene together and described how De Niro "just knocked me out."

The actress previously said it was her 'dream' to work with her 'Casino' co-star.

She continued: "Then I lean over and kiss him, and he just, really just knocked me out."

She said, at that point, Scorsese called cut on the scene.

"Marty cut, and he looks at us, and he goes, 'I think we got it, but would you guys like another one?' And we both looked at him and went, 'Yeah, I think maybe we need one more.'"

Last year, Stone gushed about how she admires De Niro and always hoped to work with him one day at the beginning of her career.

She opened up about how she auditioned multiple times to work with him before she finally got the chance to star alongside him in Casino.

"It was my dream to work with De Niro and hold my own," she told Business Insider in August 2025.