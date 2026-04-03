EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Death Fears Explode Over Comic 'Dodging Heart Surgery Warning' And Frantic Lifestyle
April 3 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Roseanne Barr has raised alarm among fans and observers after revealing she is resisting medical advice to address a "damaged" heart, saying she fears she could die during surgery and would rather avoid treatment altogether.
Barr, 73, made the comments on The Roseanne Barr Podcast, on which she discussed being urged by a doctor to undergo further testing and potentially surgery.
Skepticism Toward Medical Advice and Surgery
The comedienne said she is seeking a second opinion and questioned the logic of preparing for an operation she believes could carry fatal risks.
Her remarks come after a series of recent physical incidents while working on her Texas property, adding to concerns about her overall health and lifestyle.
A source said: "There is genuine concern that Roseanne is dismissing serious medical guidance at a time when intervention could be critical – the fear is that delaying treatment may carry greater risks than the procedure itself."
Another insider added: "People close to her are worried that her anxiety about surgery is leading her to make decisions that could have long-term consequences for her health."
Barr said: "This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it's damaged. So now I'm so p-----. Because I'm like, I need a new doctor. He's always sending me to other doctors to check me out.
"And I'm like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing's wrong and then get in shape just so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table?"
She continued: "I mean, it doesn't make any sense. I would rather not get ready for any sort of surgery ever again in my life and just, you know, get a heart attack or a stroke and then just be put into the home. What do they call that place? Hospice."
Dangerous Physical Incidents on the Ranch
The comments have intensified debate about Barr's approach to her health, particularly in light of incidents she has previously described involving injuries sustained while maintaining her land in Texas.
Speaking last year, she recounted being struck by falling tree branches while operating heavy equipment, describing a near-miss that left her trapped.
Barr said: "I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head.
"So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree, I guess it was two nights ago, I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor."
Resilience, Lifestyle, and Future Plans
She described relying on determination and faith to free herself from the situation.
Barr said about the incident, which happened before she turned 73 in November: "I was like, 'Oh, I'm 72 years old,' but I just said my mighty prayers that always work. I said, 'Come on God, I am 72 years and I just want to be able to harness all this strong Russian energy that I know I still have in there if you're with me.' And I just flipped it."
A source close to Barr said: "Her rather frantic and manic lifestyle remains highly active and at times physically demanding, which makes the reluctance to engage with preventative healthcare even more concerning to those around her."
Another added: "There is a sense that she is prioritizing independence and resilience, but possibly at the expense of medical caution."
Barr also addressed speculation she might relocate from Texas to Florida, ultimately dismissing the idea due to the climate.
She said: "I love it (in Florida.) I really do, and I was considering doing it, but then there was this one day that was so damn hot. And I (was) just like, 'I think I'd rather burn in hell than live here in the sun.' It was so hot. I mean, Texas is hot, too, but oh my God. I like to go to a place where you can smoke cigarettes in the summer. I couldn't even smoke a cigarette over there, and I can't have that."