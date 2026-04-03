EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Death Fears Explode Over Comic 'Dodging Heart Surgery Warning' And Frantic Lifestyle

RadarOnline.com can reveal Roseanne Barr has raised alarm among fans and observers after revealing she is resisting medical advice to address a "damaged" heart, saying she fears she could die during surgery and would rather avoid treatment altogether. Barr, 73, made the comments on The Roseanne Barr Podcast, on which she discussed being urged by a doctor to undergo further testing and potentially surgery.

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Skepticism Toward Medical Advice and Surgery

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr revealed her decision to resist medical advice for her 'damaged' heart.

The comedienne said she is seeking a second opinion and questioned the logic of preparing for an operation she believes could carry fatal risks. Her remarks come after a series of recent physical incidents while working on her Texas property, adding to concerns about her overall health and lifestyle. A source said: "There is genuine concern that Roseanne is dismissing serious medical guidance at a time when intervention could be critical – the fear is that delaying treatment may carry greater risks than the procedure itself." Another insider added: "People close to her are worried that her anxiety about surgery is leading her to make decisions that could have long-term consequences for her health."

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Source: MEGA Barr questioned the logic of preparing for a high-risk operation on her podcast.

Barr said: "This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it's damaged. So now I'm so p-----. Because I'm like, I need a new doctor. He's always sending me to other doctors to check me out. "And I'm like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing's wrong and then get in shape just so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table?" She continued: "I mean, it doesn't make any sense. I would rather not get ready for any sort of surgery ever again in my life and just, you know, get a heart attack or a stroke and then just be put into the home. What do they call that place? Hospice."

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Dangerous Physical Incidents on the Ranch

Source: MEGA The performer dismissed the idea of moving to Florida due to the extreme heat.

The comments have intensified debate about Barr's approach to her health, particularly in light of incidents she has previously described involving injuries sustained while maintaining her land in Texas. Speaking last year, she recounted being struck by falling tree branches while operating heavy equipment, describing a near-miss that left her trapped. Barr said: "I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head. "So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree, I guess it was two nights ago, I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor."

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Source: MEGA Barr admitted she would rather face a stroke than die on a surgery table.