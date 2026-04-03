Candace Owens Claims Trump and Pam Bondi Are Still 'On the Same Team' Protecting Epstein Files — Despite Prez Firing Attorney General Amid Intense Criticism
April 3 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has unleashed a fiery clapback that Donald Trump allegedly canned Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens claimed Trump and Bondi are actually "on the same team" when it comes to the files related to the late pedophile during her April 2 YouTube series, hours after Bondi got the axe.
'They Protected the Epstein Files Together'
"People, I think, initially thought this must be related to her fumbling the Epstein files so hard. No, her and Trump are on the same team when it comes to the Epstein files. Please do not put that on Pam Bondi," Owens huffed to viewers.
"Pam Bondi was doing as she was instructed to do by Trump, by Trump's orbit of friends who are all in the Epstein files. They protected the Epstein files together," the conservative pundit claimed about the alleged MAGA collusion.
Owens also alleged that since the bungling of the Epstein files release happened under Bondi's watch, her FBI Director, Kash Patel, "would be gone too," and he's still in his job with the agency.
Pam Bondi's Ties to Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell Questioned
Owens brought up how Democratic California Congressman and longtime Trump critic Eric Swalwell erupted in fury this week when he found out the FBI was considering releasing their files on the rep's very close relationship with a female Chinese spy, which caused him to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee in 2023.
"Trump fired her is because he's upset with her because he believes that she is the one that tipped off Eric Swalwell regarding an investigation into his relationship. You know, he was dating the Chinese spy girl," Owens shared.
"So, apparently, the FBI was sort of preparing a bunch of documents relating to his [Swalwell] relationship with Christine Fang. Trump believes that she intervened and tipped him off, and he was angry with her," she continued.
Owens added about Bondi, "So it's like, 'You're not loyal to me,' even though she's like, 'Hey, um, you know, I kind of backed you up on Jeffrey Epstein.'"
How Donald Trump Told Pam Bondi She Was Fired
Trump reportedly broke the news to Bondi that she was out as his AG when the pair were en route to the Supreme Court on March 31 to hear oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case.
"I think it’s time," the president told the Florida native, according to the Wall Street Journal, about ending her tenure at the Justice Department.
Trump's former personal defense attorney, Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, will be taking over for Bondi until a formal candidate to replace her is named.
Pam Bondi's New Job After Being Fired by Donald Trump
Bondi confirmed her departure on X, saying she's leaving the public sector after additionally serving as Florida's attorney general.
"Over the next month, I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,” she wrote.
Far left liberals are still determined to get answers out of Bondi when it comes to the Epstein files.
House Oversight Committee member Robert Garcia fumed that she "will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our Committee under oath," while adding that Bondi "must answer for her mishandling of the Epstein files and the special treatment she has given Ghislaine Maxwell."