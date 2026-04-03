Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Candace Owens Claims Trump and Pam Bondi Are Still 'On the Same Team' Protecting Epstein Files — Despite Prez Firing Attorney General Amid Intense Criticism

Photo of Donald Trump, Candace Owens, Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA; Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens revealed why she thinks Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 3 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Candace Owens has unleashed a fiery clapback that Donald Trump allegedly canned Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens claimed Trump and Bondi are actually "on the same team" when it comes to the files related to the late pedophile during her April 2 YouTube series, hours after Bondi got the axe.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Protected the Epstein Files Together'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kash Patel, Donald Trump and Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Owens claimed If Trump fired Bondi over mishandling the Epstein files, he would have also axed FBI Director Kash Patel.

"People, I think, initially thought this must be related to her fumbling the Epstein files so hard. No, her and Trump are on the same team when it comes to the Epstein files. Please do not put that on Pam Bondi," Owens huffed to viewers.

"Pam Bondi was doing as she was instructed to do by Trump, by Trump's orbit of friends who are all in the Epstein files. They protected the Epstein files together," the conservative pundit claimed about the alleged MAGA collusion.

Owens also alleged that since the bungling of the Epstein files release happened under Bondi's watch, her FBI Director, Kash Patel, "would be gone too," and he's still in his job with the agency.

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi's Ties to Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell Questioned

Photo of Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

Owens claimed Bondi was canned for allegedly tipping off Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell to the FBI investigating him.

Owens brought up how Democratic California Congressman and longtime Trump critic Eric Swalwell erupted in fury this week when he found out the FBI was considering releasing their files on the rep's very close relationship with a female Chinese spy, which caused him to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee in 2023.

"Trump fired her is because he's upset with her because he believes that she is the one that tipped off Eric Swalwell regarding an investigation into his relationship. You know, he was dating the Chinese spy girl," Owens shared.

"So, apparently, the FBI was sort of preparing a bunch of documents relating to his [Swalwell] relationship with Christine Fang. Trump believes that she intervened and tipped him off, and he was angry with her," she continued.

Owens added about Bondi, "So it's like, 'You're not loyal to me,' even though she's like, 'Hey, um, you know, I kind of backed you up on Jeffrey Epstein.'"

Article continues below advertisement

How Donald Trump Told Pam Bondi She Was Fired

Photo of Donald Trump and Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Trump reportedly told Bondi it was 'time' for her to go as attorney general.

Trump reportedly broke the news to Bondi that she was out as his AG when the pair were en route to the Supreme Court on March 31 to hear oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case.

"I think it’s time," the president told the Florida native, according to the Wall Street Journal, about ending her tenure at the Justice Department.

Trump's former personal defense attorney, Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, will be taking over for Bondi until a formal candidate to replace her is named.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Jen Shah claimed Ghislaine Maxwell got special privileges behind bars.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Special Treatment Behind Bars Exposed by Disgraced Housewife Jen Shah — Who Had to 'Clean Things Up' After Epstein's Ex-Madam

photo of Tiger Woods

EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Mauled for 'Playing Crisis PR Playbook to the Letter' After Shocking DUI Arrest

Pam Bondi's New Job After Being Fired by Donald Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Bondi will be transitioning to an 'important' role in the private sector.

Bondi confirmed her departure on X, saying she's leaving the public sector after additionally serving as Florida's attorney general.

"Over the next month, I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,” she wrote.

Far left liberals are still determined to get answers out of Bondi when it comes to the Epstein files.

House Oversight Committee member Robert Garcia fumed that she "will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our Committee under oath," while adding that Bondi "must answer for her mishandling of the Epstein files and the special treatment she has given Ghislaine Maxwell."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.