Candace Owens Claims Trump and Pam Bondi Are Still 'On the Same Team' Protecting Epstein Files — Despite Prez Firing Attorney General Amid Intense Criticism

Owens brought up how Democratic California Congressman and longtime Trump critic Eric Swalwell erupted in fury this week when he found out the FBI was considering releasing their files on the rep's very close relationship with a female Chinese spy, which caused him to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee in 2023.

"Trump fired her is because he's upset with her because he believes that she is the one that tipped off Eric Swalwell regarding an investigation into his relationship. You know, he was dating the Chinese spy girl," Owens shared.

"So, apparently, the FBI was sort of preparing a bunch of documents relating to his [Swalwell] relationship with Christine Fang. Trump believes that she intervened and tipped him off, and he was angry with her," she continued.

Owens added about Bondi, "So it's like, 'You're not loyal to me,' even though she's like, 'Hey, um, you know, I kind of backed you up on Jeffrey Epstein.'"