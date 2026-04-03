Ghislaine Maxwell's Special Treatment Behind Bars Exposed by Disgraced Housewife Jen Shah — Who Had to 'Clean Things Up' After Epstein's Ex-Madam

In her first sit-down interview since she was released from prison in December 2025, Shah claimed Maxwell was "afforded things [in prison] that nobody else was afforded, like private workout sessions, special meals, bottled water."

"Everybody witnessed it, and I know that firsthand because I worked in [recreation] so I would have to clean things up," she explained to People. "I was also asked for certain equipment because she was going to go work out late at night."

She also received phone-related privileges, according to Shah, who said: "There's a process you have to go through to schedule your legal calls, she would not have to go through the same process."