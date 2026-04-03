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Home > True Crime > Jen Shah

Ghislaine Maxwell's Special Treatment Behind Bars Exposed by Disgraced Housewife Jen Shah — Who Had to 'Clean Things Up' After Epstein's Ex-Madam

Jen Shah claimed Ghislaine Maxwell got special privileges behind bars.
Source: MEGA; @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah claimed Ghislaine Maxwell got special privileges behind bars.

April 3 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

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Jen Shah pulled back the curtain on the allegedly "concerning" treatment Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover Ghislaine Maxwell is receiving behind bars as she serves out her 20-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, 52, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in 2022 and was later ordered to serve time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas – the same facility Maxwell, 64, was transferred to in summer 2025.

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Jen Shah was released from prison in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jen Shah was released from prison in December 2025.

In her first sit-down interview since she was released from prison in December 2025, Shah claimed Maxwell was "afforded things [in prison] that nobody else was afforded, like private workout sessions, special meals, bottled water."

"Everybody witnessed it, and I know that firsthand because I worked in [recreation] so I would have to clean things up," she explained to People. "I was also asked for certain equipment because she was going to go work out late at night."

She also received phone-related privileges, according to Shah, who said: "There's a process you have to go through to schedule your legal calls, she would not have to go through the same process."

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Was Ghislaine Maxwell Remorseful?

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Source: gopoversight/X

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Back in December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three counts of conspiracy.

But according to Shah, the 64-year-old showed zero "remorse" for her actions to her and fellow inmate Elizabeth Holmes, who is serving time after being found guilty of defrauding investors.

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Ghislaine Maxwell and Jen Shah were both at Camp Bryan in Texas in summer 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jen Shah were both at Camp Bryan in Texas in summer 2025.

"I chose to keep my distance," the reality star claimed. "I just feel like there should be a level of remorse for the victims and she made it very publicly known — well, at least to Elizabeth and [me] — that there's no remorse there. She outrightly said it."

In fact, Shah alleged that Maxwell was "in complete disregard" for her and Epstein's alleged victims, even when they were "pouring their hearts out in front of Congress for those files to be released."

"To be so dismissive of that? That just didn't sit with me the right way," she added.

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BOP Denies Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Got Special Treatment

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The Bureau of Prisons claimed it was against the rules for any inmate to receive preferential treatment.
Source: MEGA

The Bureau of Prisons claimed it was against the rules for any inmate to receive preferential treatment.

Following Shah's allegations, the Bureau of Prisons released a statement claiming they were "committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and professionalism in the operation of its facilities."

"Allegations of misconduct, including any suggestion of preferential treatment, are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated through established internal processes, including the Office of Internal Affairs and, when appropriate, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General," the statement read.

Instead, they said it's required that staff members at prison facilities "treat all inmates equitably, in accordance with law, policy, and institutional security and safety protocols," noting that any "deviation" from that would "undermine" the fair administration of justice, as well as public trust in the prison system.

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