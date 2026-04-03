EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Mauled for 'Playing Crisis PR Playbook to the Letter' After Shocking DUI Arrest

He was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test.

Days later, he issued a public statement on X confirming he would temporarily withdraw from the sport to focus on his health.

The 15-time major champion also entered a written not guilty plea through his lawyers on March 31, as details emerged from a police report describing his condition at the scene.

A crisis communications expert said: "The wording and timing of the statement follow a well-established pattern – acknowledge the seriousness, step back from public life, and emphasize recovery. Critics are saying it reads like a standard playbook rather than a deeply personal response."

Another insider added: "There is a perception among some that the language is carefully managed to limit reputational damage, even as the legal situation continues to unfold."