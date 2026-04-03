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EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Mauled for 'Playing Crisis PR Playbook to the Letter' After Shocking DUI Arrest

photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods' response to his DUI arrest is catching flak.

April 3 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods has been criticized for what some observers describe as a textbook "crisis PR playbook" response after announcing he will step away from golf to seek treatment following a DUI arrest linked to a car crash in Florida.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, golf icon Woods, 50, was arrested on March 27, 2026, after his Land Rover rolled when it clipped a truck.

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photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods announced his decision to step away from golf to focus on his health.

He was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test.

Days later, he issued a public statement on X confirming he would temporarily withdraw from the sport to focus on his health.

The 15-time major champion also entered a written not guilty plea through his lawyers on March 31, as details emerged from a police report describing his condition at the scene.

A crisis communications expert said: "The wording and timing of the statement follow a well-established pattern – acknowledge the seriousness, step back from public life, and emphasize recovery. Critics are saying it reads like a standard playbook rather than a deeply personal response."

Another insider added: "There is a perception among some that the language is carefully managed to limit reputational damage, even as the legal situation continues to unfold."

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Tiger Woods' Statement Following DUI Arrest

photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Police arrested the golf icon after his Land Rover rolled in a Florida car crash.

Woods said: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

He continued: "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time."

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photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

The PGA Tour issued a public statement backing Woods during his recovery.

The statement came as further details from the police report drew scrutiny.

Officers reported Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket – a medication commonly prescribed for severe pain – and described him as "lethargic and slow," with "extremely dilated" pupils and sweating heavily in the aftermath of the crash.

A source briefed on the incident said: "The physical condition described by officers has added to the seriousness of the situation and raised broader questions about judgment and safety."

Another added: "While Tiger's statement focuses on recovery, there is still significant public interest in the specifics of what led to the crash and the charges."

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photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Critics have scrutinized the carefully managed language used in the official announcement.

Support has also been voiced from within the sport. The PGA Tour issued a statement backing Woods, emphasizing his legacy and personal well-being.

It read: "Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course. But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step."

The organization's CEO, Brian Rolapp, added: "Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known. Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry. My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support."

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