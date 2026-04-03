EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Mauled for 'Playing Crisis PR Playbook to the Letter' After Shocking DUI Arrest
April 3 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods has been criticized for what some observers describe as a textbook "crisis PR playbook" response after announcing he will step away from golf to seek treatment following a DUI arrest linked to a car crash in Florida.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, golf icon Woods, 50, was arrested on March 27, 2026, after his Land Rover rolled when it clipped a truck.
He was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test.
Days later, he issued a public statement on X confirming he would temporarily withdraw from the sport to focus on his health.
The 15-time major champion also entered a written not guilty plea through his lawyers on March 31, as details emerged from a police report describing his condition at the scene.
A crisis communications expert said: "The wording and timing of the statement follow a well-established pattern – acknowledge the seriousness, step back from public life, and emphasize recovery. Critics are saying it reads like a standard playbook rather than a deeply personal response."
Another insider added: "There is a perception among some that the language is carefully managed to limit reputational damage, even as the legal situation continues to unfold."
Tiger Woods' Statement Following DUI Arrest
Woods said: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."
He continued: "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time."
The statement came as further details from the police report drew scrutiny.
Officers reported Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket – a medication commonly prescribed for severe pain – and described him as "lethargic and slow," with "extremely dilated" pupils and sweating heavily in the aftermath of the crash.
A source briefed on the incident said: "The physical condition described by officers has added to the seriousness of the situation and raised broader questions about judgment and safety."
Another added: "While Tiger's statement focuses on recovery, there is still significant public interest in the specifics of what led to the crash and the charges."
Support from the PGA Tour and Industry Leaders
Support has also been voiced from within the sport. The PGA Tour issued a statement backing Woods, emphasizing his legacy and personal well-being.
It read: "Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course. But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step."
The organization's CEO, Brian Rolapp, added: "Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known. Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry. My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support."