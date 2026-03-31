Tiger Woods Had 'Bloodshot Eyes' and Was 'Sweating Profusely' During DUI Arrest — Before Golf Icon Admitted He 'Takes Prescription Medication' Amid Investigation

Woods has had a long history of battling painkillers due to the numerous surgeries he's undergone over the years.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek noted following the California native's arrest that Woods explained "the injuries and surgeries he had," to the officers who responded to his crash.

Most recently, the troubled golfer underwent his seventh back surgery in October 2025 for a lumbar disc replacement, after being in chronic pain. Six months prior, Woods was operated on for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Budensiek noted, "We did take that into account," regarding Woods' medical history, but his men "did do some in-depth roadside tests," where it was determined Woods was driving while impaired.

In a sad footnote, the former links hero had finally made it back into the world of competitive golf after recovering from his 2025 surgeries, playing in the TGL finals for his Jupiter Links Golf Club team three days before his arrest. Woods had hoped to play in the 2026 Masters, which starts on April 9, but those plans are likely scuttled by his DUI bust.