Tiger Woods Had 'Bloodshot Eyes' and Was 'Sweating Profusely' During DUI Arrest — Before Golf Icon Admitted He 'Takes Prescription Medication' Amid Investigation
March 31 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods' physical appearance set off alarm bells for officers who responded to his DUI rollover crash, with telltale signs the golf legend was allegedly under the influence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 15-time major champ was "sweating profusely," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Department's arrest affidavit, with additional critical observations noted by the officer performing Woods' field sobriety tests.
'Bloodshot and Glassy' Eyes
While performing the tests, Woods' eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," the officer wrote.
Two small white pills were found in the billionaire athlete's pants pocket, which were later identified as the powerful painkiller hydrocodone.
The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on March 27 in Jupiter Island, Florida, not far from Woods' $48million estate. He accelerated his Range Rover to pass a truck that was turning into a driveway, when it clipped the vehicle and rolled onto the driver's side, forcing an uninjured Woods to exit through a window on the upright passenger's side.
Tiger Woods Rolled His SUV Not Far From His Home
After being taken into custody due to "signs of impairment," Woods took a breathalyzer test that showed he hadn't consumed any alcohol.
However, he refused to submit to a urine test and was charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
Hours later, Woods' mugshot was released, showing the five-time Masters champ with heavy eyes that still appeared slightly bloodshot. He posted $1,150 bail shortly after 11 p.m. on the day of his arrest, and was seen looking upset and incredibly downcast in paparazzi photographs as he was driven away from the jail.
Tiger Woods Has a Long History of Using Painkillers
Woods has had a long history of battling painkillers due to the numerous surgeries he's undergone over the years.
Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek noted following the California native's arrest that Woods explained "the injuries and surgeries he had," to the officers who responded to his crash.
Most recently, the troubled golfer underwent his seventh back surgery in October 2025 for a lumbar disc replacement, after being in chronic pain. Six months prior, Woods was operated on for a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Budensiek noted, "We did take that into account," regarding Woods' medical history, but his men "did do some in-depth roadside tests," where it was determined Woods was driving while impaired.
In a sad footnote, the former links hero had finally made it back into the world of competitive golf after recovering from his 2025 surgeries, playing in the TGL finals for his Jupiter Links Golf Club team three days before his arrest. Woods had hoped to play in the 2026 Masters, which starts on April 9, but those plans are likely scuttled by his DUI bust.
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Tiger Woods Took 'Full Responsibility' for Prior DUI Arrest
Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI in May 2017, when he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida.
The car had noticeable damage, including flat tires, when officers came upon him around 3 a.m.
Woods admitted to officers that he mixed the painkiller Vicodin with the anti-anxiety medication Xanax. At the time, he was recovering from a fusion back surgery.
"I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions," the PGA icon said after that arrest at the time, to which he later pled guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving.
He added, "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."