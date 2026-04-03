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EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Chuck Norris Took to the Grave — From Affairs and Lovechild Confession to How He Died Twice in 47 Minutes But Survived

chuck norris
Source: mega

Chuck Norris took secrets to his grave.

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April 3 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

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Global action icon Chuck Norris lived his life in the spotlight.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the martial arts master had plenty of secrets he hid from the world before his sudden and shocking death last month at 86 years old.

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'A Terrible Sin'

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Photo of Chuck Norris family
Source: Chuck Norris/Facebook

Norris had a secret daughter Dina (3rd from left), whom he refused to meet for decades.

Norris was known for his discipline and devotion to his Christian faith — but he did confess to an extramarital affair in the 1960s, which resulted in a love child.

"Back in his heyday, he was quite the womanizer," an insider dishes.

While serving in California with the U.S. Air Force in 1962, Norris cheated on his first wife, Dianne Holechek, with 19-year-old Johanna Brady. But he split without knowing the fling resulted in a pregnancy — until he received a child support request two years later for his daughter, Dina.

"It was a terrible sin," Norris later said. Yet he refused to meet his daughter for nearly 30 years, when she contacted him by letter.

Norris, who was married to Gena O'Kelley from 1998 until his death, shared that Dina quickly became part of his "big joyful family," which would go on to include four additional kids.

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The Death of a Friend

Chuck Norris
Source: mega

The 'Walker, Texas Ranger' star's best friend suffered a fatal heart attack on the set of the show.

Norris found stardom in successful films such as Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Sidekicks. But his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001, brought him global fame — and crushing heartbreak.

In 1999, stuntman Charley Skeen, the action hero's friend of 20 years, suffered a fatal heart attack at age 49, while shooting a car race scene for the crime drama series.

"I'm going to miss him terribly," the saddened star admitted after the tragedy.

An insider shared, "There were aspects and low points in his life that haunted him till the very end. The death of his close friend Charley was a prime example. He never got over that."

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Heart Attack Times Two

Photo of Chuck Norris
Source: MEGA

Norris didn't survive two heart attacks. Two heart attacks fell to Norris.

Ultimately proving how much of a bada-- he truly was, Norris survived not just one, but two heart attacks, which struck within minutes of each other nearly a decade ago.

Back in July 2017, the then 77-year-old martial arts legend suffered two massive heart attacks, and endured a frantic 240-mile dash by ambulance and helicopter to get medical help that saved his life.

"This would have easily killed most men half his age, but Chuck is still at the peak of physical fitness," an insider told Radar at the time.

"It was touch and go. I was told his wife was allowed to ride in the med flight with him," another source revealed. "Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes! There was so much hysteria it’s impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted. People were watching the heart monitor – not the clock!"

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Photo of Chuck Norris
Source: mega

Norris was 86 when he died.

Norris died on March 20 on the island of Kauai, after suffering a sudden medical emergency earlier in the week.

His family shared the news in an emotional post on Instagram: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the statement continued. "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

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