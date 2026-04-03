EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Chuck Norris Took to the Grave — From Affairs and Lovechild Confession to How He Died Twice in 47 Minutes But Survived

Norris was known for his discipline and devotion to his Christian faith — but he did confess to an extramarital affair in the 1960s, which resulted in a love child.

"Back in his heyday, he was quite the womanizer," an insider dishes.

While serving in California with the U.S. Air Force in 1962, Norris cheated on his first wife, Dianne Holechek, with 19-year-old Johanna Brady. But he split without knowing the fling resulted in a pregnancy — until he received a child support request two years later for his daughter, Dina.

"It was a terrible sin," Norris later said. Yet he refused to meet his daughter for nearly 30 years, when she contacted him by letter.

Norris, who was married to Gena O'Kelley from 1998 until his death, shared that Dina quickly became part of his "big joyful family," which would go on to include four additional kids.