EXCLUSIVE: No More Second Chances! Bravo Boss Andy Cohen Refuses to Rehire Jen Shah After Six-year Sentence for Scamming 'Elderly and Vulnerable' Victims

When recently asked about the 51-year-old jailbird, the boss of the TV harems said: "I never want to see her again." Shah was clobbered with a six-year sentence for running a "nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands," many of whom were elderly and "suffered significant financial ... damage."

But while Cohen said he's banning Shah, he had no problem bringing back other Housewives lawbreakers – most notably New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, who served nearly a year for a financial fraud conspiracy.

Giudice was released from prison in December 2015 after serving 11 months in prison for tax fraud.

Meanwhile, her now ex-husband Joe was released in March 2019 after serving 41 months behind bars.