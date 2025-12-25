Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: No More Second Chances! Bravo Boss Andy Cohen Refuses to Rehire Jen Shah After Six-year Sentence for Scamming 'Elderly and Vulnerable' Victims

Jen Shah should not count on ever returning to Bravo.

Dec. 25 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Real Housewives honcho Andy Cohen insists he won't rehire Jen Shah, the former star of his Salt Lake City gaggle of gals, when she gets out of a Texas federal prison next August, but that's hard to believe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cohen said he 'never wants to see her again' when asked about Shah's post-prison return.

When recently asked about the 51-year-old jailbird, the boss of the TV harems said: "I never want to see her again." Shah was clobbered with a six-year sentence for running a "nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands," many of whom were elderly and "suffered significant financial ... damage."

But while Cohen said he's banning Shah, he had no problem bringing back other Housewives lawbreakers – most notably New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, who served nearly a year for a financial fraud conspiracy.

Giudice was released from prison in December 2015 after serving 11 months in prison for tax fraud.

Meanwhile, her now ex-husband Joe was released in March 2019 after serving 41 months behind bars.

Teresa Giudice's past comeback reportedly raised doubts about Cohen's ban on Shah.

Still, many fans were thrilled with the news about Shah.

Said one: "Andy has spoken. Thank God ... she's not coming back."

Another reacted: "What she needs to do to make it better is to pay back with interest all the elderly and vulnerable people she harmed ... what she did to those people is heinous."

But a third added, "If only he'd said and done that with Teresa Giudice. The world would be a better place."

