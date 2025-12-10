Your tip
Jen Shah

Jen Shah's a Free Woman! 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Alum Released From Prison Early After Serving Nearly 3 Years for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

Jen Shah
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Bravo alum Jen Shah has been released from prison early.

Dec. 10 2025, Updated 9:17 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah has been released from prison early, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial reality star was originally sentenced to six and a half years behind bars, but ended up serving a mere 2 years, 9 months and 23 days.

Jen Shah's Prison Release

Photo of Jen Shah
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Where Jen Shah is heading post-prison remains unknown to the public.

Shah departed the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas in the early morning today, a media outlet confirmed.

While it remains unknown where Shah was headed after being freed, Bureau of Prison policy noted she would either have to head to a halfway house or to her home to serve out the remainder of her sentence under supervision.

The intel notes a final decision regarding where she would head was made before she left this morning but, for now, it is being kept under wraps to protect her privacy.

Jen Shah's Arrest and Plea

Photo of Jen Shah
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah was arrested in March 2021.

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged involvement in a fraud scheme.

They were both charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

The reality starlet admitted to selling fraudulent "business opportunities" to vulnerable and elderly people. While they were promised they'd earn substantial cash, they ended up losing a lot of money.

In her plea, she agreed to pay restitution to her victims and surrender $6million.

Jen Shah's Apology

Photo of Jen Shah
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah admitted her 'actions' hurt 'innocent people.'

At her sentencing in January 2023, Shah spoke out to say she was "sorry."

"My actions have hurt innocent people," she admitted. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

Although Shah initially was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, her sentence was reduced multiple times. The BOP cited her good behavior, her participation in prison programming, and the fact that she'd begun making payments to her victims all as reasons for reducing her time in the slammer.

Jen Sha's In a 'Positive' Place, Her Manager Confirmed

Photo of Sharrieff and Jen Shah
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah's 'good behavior' helped get her prison sentence reduced.

When Shah's ultimate prison release was confirmed to be today, her manager spoke out, stating, "Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays. It's a gift she doesn't take for granted.

"Jen's in a really positive, hopeful place mentally. She's done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she's worked hard to become."

Although some fans were hopeful Shah may return to RHOSLC, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen recently confirmed that will not be happening.

"She’s not coming back to RHOSLC," he said on a December episode of his Radio Andy show. "I don’t know that I can see Bravo working with her again. Can we put a period at the end of the sentence?"

