Jen Shah's a Free Woman! 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Alum Released From Prison Early After Serving Nearly 3 Years for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

When Shah's ultimate prison release was confirmed to be today, her manager spoke out, stating, "Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays. It's a gift she doesn't take for granted.

"Jen's in a really positive, hopeful place mentally. She's done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she's worked hard to become."

Although some fans were hopeful Shah may return to RHOSLC, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen recently confirmed that will not be happening.

"She’s not coming back to RHOSLC," he said on a December episode of his Radio Andy show. "I don’t know that I can see Bravo working with her again. Can we put a period at the end of the sentence?"