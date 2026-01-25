EXCLUSIVE: Is This The Real Reason His Dad's Building $400Million Ballroom? Donald Trump Jr. 'Preparing to Marry Bettina Anderson at the White House'
Jan. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. just popped the question to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson – she said "yes" – and RadarOnline.com can reveal they plan to tie the knot at the White House.
Trump, 48, and Anderson, 39, began dating in 2024 and have been regular fixtures on the Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago social circuit. When Anderson began flaunting a dazzling diamond, "everyone knew something historic was happening," one insider said.
Trump Already Planning Lavish Celebration
President Donald Trump is thrilled at the happy couple's news.
"He loves a party," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He can't wait to see the White House lit up and everyone celebrating."
Added another insider: "This is going to be huge – there's going to be more glitz than any inauguration ball."
No official wedding date has been announced, but timing is key. "It's all about when the president wants it," confirmed a Mar-a-Lago insider.
Wedding Set To Dominate D.C.
A star-studded guest list and Palm Beach glamour ensure the wedding will be the social and political event of the year – one D.C. will not soon forget.
The president's eldest son was previously married to Vanessa Trump, the mother of his five children.
The couple divorced in 2018 and she's now in a relationship with Tiger Woods. Trump Jr. ended his six-year relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's now U.S. ambassador to Greece, in 2024. Guilfoyle has also reportedly moved on.