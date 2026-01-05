Your tip
Ring The Alarm: Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Reacts to His New Engagement to Florida Socialite Bettina Anderson One Year After Their Split

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle kept her answer brief when asked about her former fiance's engagement.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle has finally spoken out publicly about her former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., getting engaged to Bettina Anderson one year after he and the former Fox News host split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Keeping things short and matter-of-fact, Guilfoyle, 56, told The New York Times. "I’m happy for Don. I wish him, of course, all the best."

Donald Trump Jr. Moved On Quickly

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle wished ex Don Jr. 'the best' in his engagement to Bettina Anderson.

Don Jr., 48, popped the question to Anderson, 38, several weeks before Christmas. The proposal came almost one year to the date the president's eldest son confirmed rampant rumors that he and Guilfoyle had broken off their engagement and called it quits after seven years together.

At a party thrown at the White House for family and friends on December 15, 2025, Don Jr. gushed about how he nervously got down on one knee the weekend prior, saying how he wanted to "Thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" while sharing that he wasn't entirely sure about what her answer would be.

He then raved about how Anderson becoming his bride-to-be was a "big win for the end of the year."

'The Luckiest Girl in the World'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson called Don Jr. 'The love of my life' when they announced their engagement.

While Don Jr. seemed uncertain about what Anderson's answer to his proposal would be, the Palm Beach socialite made it clear she is thrilled to be the future Mrs. Donald Trump Jr., while standing in front of her future father-in-law, President Trump, and his wife, Melania.

"Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?" the fashion influencer gushed.

"This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

'The Romance Is Over'

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle put up a united front until after the November 2024 presidential election.

By the time Don Jr. announced he and Guilfoyle had split, he had been linked with Anderson for months.

They were photographed having a cozy lunch in Palm Beach just before she turned up at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, sitting directly behind Don Jr. and Guilfoyle in the Trump family box.

During the run-up to the November 2024 presidential election, the real estate scion didn't seem to hide his affection for Anderson, as they were spotted on more dates around Palm Beach, where the two weren't shy about showing their attraction.

"It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras," a source spilled about the former lovebirds at the time, despite neither confirming a breakup.

"The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over," the insider added.

Off to Greece!

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

President Trump nominated Guilfoyle as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece shortly before Don Jr. confirmed their split.

Guilyoyle was last seen with Don Jr. shortly after the election, and it became clear the two were through when the then-president-elect Trump nominated the former prosecutor as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, where she would need to relocate to Athens.

"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," Don Jr. said in a December 13, 2024, statement confirming he and the former prosecutor had called things off for good.

He added, "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play" as U.S. ambassador to Greece, as the announcement was made three days before Don Jr.'s breakup confirmation.

