Ring The Alarm: Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Reacts to His New Engagement to Florida Socialite Bettina Anderson One Year After Their Split

Don Jr., 48, popped the question to Anderson, 38, several weeks before Christmas. The proposal came almost one year to the date the president's eldest son confirmed rampant rumors that he and Guilfoyle had broken off their engagement and called it quits after seven years together.

At a party thrown at the White House for family and friends on December 15, 2025, Don Jr. gushed about how he nervously got down on one knee the weekend prior, saying how he wanted to "Thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" while sharing that he wasn't entirely sure about what her answer would be.

He then raved about how Anderson becoming his bride-to-be was a "big win for the end of the year."