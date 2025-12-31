EXCLUSIVE: Radar Compares Bettina Anderson's Engagement Ring to the One Don Jr. Gave to Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle — to Reveal Who Got the Bigger (and More Expensive) Diamond

Agami was right on the money about how Anderson and Guilfoyle couldn't be more different.

Well-heeled Anderson comes from money, as the daughter of entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. She was raised in wealth in Palm Beach, Florida, not far from the president's beloved Mar-a-Lago estate.

The fashion influencer sports a quiet luxury style and will be marrying for the first time when she ties the knot with Don Jr.

Guilfoyle was married twice, first to then-San Francisco Mayor and current California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 through 2006. She quickly tied the knot for a second time, marrying furniture heir Eric Villency as soon as her divorce from Newsom was finalized.

The exes welcomed a son, Ronan, in October 2006 before divorcing in 2009. Guilfoyle went on to become a high-profile conservative personality.