EXCLUSIVE: Sicko Josh Duggar Grovels to Wife Anna for Sending Him 'Super Sexy Photos' While He's Jailed — Read His Jailhouse Emails

Roughly six months after he was found guilty of receiving child pornography, Josh sent his wife an email thanking her for pictures and calling her "SOOOO CUTE."

"Okay so wow! WOWOWOW! I just got your 4 photo collage," he wrote to the mother-of-seven in June 2022. "THE PICS ARE SUPER HOT AND YOU LOOK STUNNINGLY GORGEOUS."

Acknowledging his lengthy prison sentence, the disgraced TLC alum said that Anna would have to "figure out how" to continue sending him sensual photos once he was transferred to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.

"It's so much fun to get those -- wow you are sexy!" he added.