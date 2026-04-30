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Home > Exclusives > Josh Duggar
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EXCLUSIVE: Sicko Josh Duggar Grovels to Wife Anna for Sending Him 'Super Sexy Photos' While He's Jailed — Read His Jailhouse Emails

Josh Duggar requested 'sexy photos' from his wife behind bars.
Source: @annaduggar/Instagram; MEGA

Josh Duggar requested 'sexy photos' from his wife behind bars.

April 30 2026, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

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Josh Duggar was desperate to keep the fire burning in his marriage with wife Anna during his time behind bars at a Washington County jail in Arkansas.

The twisted convicted sex offender, 38, practically drooled over his wife's body in a newly-surfaced series of emails, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

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Josh Duggar Sent Flirty Messages to His Wife

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Josh Duggar thanked his wife, Anna, for sensual snapshots in jailhouse emails.
Source: RADAR

Josh Duggar thanked his wife, Anna, for sensual snapshots in jailhouse emails.

Roughly six months after he was found guilty of receiving child pornography, Josh sent his wife an email thanking her for pictures and calling her "SOOOO CUTE."

"Okay so wow! WOWOWOW! I just got your 4 photo collage," he wrote to the mother-of-seven in June 2022. "THE PICS ARE SUPER HOT AND YOU LOOK STUNNINGLY GORGEOUS."

Acknowledging his lengthy prison sentence, the disgraced TLC alum said that Anna would have to "figure out how" to continue sending him sensual photos once he was transferred to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.

"It's so much fun to get those -- wow you are sexy!" he added.

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Josh Duggar called his wife 'cute' and 'sexy' in a number of messages from jail.
Source: RADAR

Josh Duggar called his wife 'cute' and 'sexy' in a number of messages from jail.

The disgraced reality star was seemingly receiving a plethora of sexual snapshots from his wife – who he married in 2008.

Near the end of another message, Josh said, "Thank you for sharing with me, it means a lot to hear your heart! Thank you for the super sexy photos too cutie! xoxo."

A third correspondence had Josh praising Anna's body after she sent him images of her having some fun outdoors.

"Those sexy legs in that kayak! omw, you can rock shorty-shorts like the hottie that you are!" he wrote. "And the pajama photos from the video call...well let's just say I can testify to that!"

"I LOVE YOU -- ALL OF YOU," he continued. "I MISS BEING INTIMATE WITH YOU!"

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Josh Duggar's Arrest and Conviction

Josh Duggar was found guilty in December 2021.
Source: RADAR

Josh Duggar was found guilty in December 2021.

Josh was arrested on suspicion of receiving child sex abuse material on April 29, 2021. That December, a jury found him guilty.

"Today’s verdict sends a message that we will track down and prosecute people who download and view child sexual abuse material, regardless of the lengths they go to conceal their conduct," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said at the time. "I am grateful for the efforts of the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners who helped ensure the defendant would be held accountable for his crimes. I hope today’s conviction serves as a reminder of the department’s steadfast commitment to bringing to justice those who callously contribute to the online sexual exploitation of young children."

Josh was later sentenced to serve more than 12 years in federal prison.

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Josh Duggar's Sentence Extended

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Josh Duggar is set to be released in February 2033.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar is set to be released in February 2033.

Earlier this year, Josh was set to be released some time in December 2032, but according to the Bureau of Prisons, his date has recently been pushed back to February 2, 2033.

While it is unclear why his sentence was extended, his cousin, Amy Duggar King, claimed that he was yet "again in solitary confinement" for an unspecified "rules violation."

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