EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals 'Lifelong Curse' Suffered by Stunner Dubbed 'The Most Beautiful Girl in the World' From the Age of 6

Thylane Blondeau has spent nearly two decades trying to escape the label "the most beautiful girl in the world" after being handed the title as a child – a tag insiders told RadarOnline.com became a lifelong burden. The now 25-year-old French model, daughter of TV presenter Véronika Loubry and retired footballer Patrick Blondeau, was first scouted in Paris aged only three before appearing in a controversial Vogue Enfants shoot that made her globally famous by six.

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Thylane Blondeau Lives With Childhood Title

Source: Mega Thylane Blondeau received the title of the most beautiful girl in the world as a child.

Now engaged to French DJ Ben Attal, 28, Blondeau lives in France but remains closely associated with the childhood title that shaped her public identity. A fashion source told us: "Thylane has had extraordinary opportunities, but that 'most beautiful girl' label followed her everywhere, and still does. For a child, being reduced to beauty before she could understand fame was a curse as much as a privilege." Blondeau said: "When you're small, you don't really pay attention. People are like, 'You know, you're the most beautiful girl in the world,' and you're like, 'I'm not, I'm just playing with my iPad.'"

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Model Rejects Pressure and Thinness Standards

Source: Mega The French model appeared in a controversial 'Vogue Enfants' shoot at age six.

She added: "Even today, people are like, 'You are the most beautiful girl,' and I'm like, 'No, I'm still not, I'm just a human being.'" Blondeau has said she wants to be recognized for her character rather than her appearance. Speaking in 2018, she said modeling was about "personality first now" and "beauty inside and outside." She also rejected pressure to conform to the modelling industry's thinness standards, hitting out: "I don't want to be skinny. Even if people are like, 'She's not that skinny, she can't do this show,' I'm just like, 'Ok, fine, I'm not going to do that show.'" She added: "I'm not going to be skinny and not eat for them. If I want to eat, I can eat. I eat burgers. I'm not going to change this ever."

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Career Success and The Cost of Fame

Source: Mega The young star attended the Cannes Film Festival by the age of sixteen.

By 16, Blondeau had modeled for Vogue Paris, attended the Cannes Film Festival and become a L'Oréal Paris ambassador. She later worked with Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss, while also building a fashion and beauty business. Another source said: "Her career looked glamorous from the outside, but the cost was that she never had the anonymity most children take for granted. Every stage of growing up was judged against a title she never asked for. It became a proper hex for her, and still is as anyone would constantly feel the pressure to live up to that, no matter how they were looking on any given day."

Future Aspirations Beyond Fashion Industry Labels

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Source: Mega Critics slammed a 2011 'Vogue Paris' spread for sexualizing a ten-year-old child.