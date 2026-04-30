EXCLUSIVE: D4vd Accused of 'Amputating' Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s Fingers Bearing Tattoo of His Name to 'Cover-Up' Gruesome Murder of Teen 

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the victim’s ring and pinky fingers on her left hand had been removed and were not found with the rest of her remains when authorities discovered her body inside the front trunk of the defendant’s Tesla Model X.

Investigators allege the fingers were intentionally amputated because the victim’s ring finger bore a tattoo of the suspect’s name, making it a key identifying link between the two.

The disturbing claim adds a new layer to an already horrific case, with prosecutors outlining what they describe as a deliberate effort to destroy evidence and distance the suspect from the teen following her death.

Authorities say the victim’s dismembered body was discovered in September 2025 after a Hollywood tow yard manager reported a strong odor and insect activity coming from the vehicle.

Inside, detectives found a cadaver bag containing her head and torso, along with additional bags holding other body parts – but notably, the tattooed fingers were missing.