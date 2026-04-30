EXCLUSIVE: D4vd Accused of 'Amputating' Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s Fingers Bearing Tattoo of His Name to 'Cover-Up' Gruesome Murder of Teen
April 30 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
D4vd is accused of taking calculated steps to cover up the alleged killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The twisted rapper has been accused of amputating her tattooed fingers, which were never recovered, in what authorities believe was a deliberate attempt to erase their connection.
New Disturbing Details Revealed
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the victim’s ring and pinky fingers on her left hand had been removed and were not found with the rest of her remains when authorities discovered her body inside the front trunk of the defendant’s Tesla Model X.
Investigators allege the fingers were intentionally amputated because the victim’s ring finger bore a tattoo of the suspect’s name, making it a key identifying link between the two.
The disturbing claim adds a new layer to an already horrific case, with prosecutors outlining what they describe as a deliberate effort to destroy evidence and distance the suspect from the teen following her death.
Authorities say the victim’s dismembered body was discovered in September 2025 after a Hollywood tow yard manager reported a strong odor and insect activity coming from the vehicle.
Inside, detectives found a cadaver bag containing her head and torso, along with additional bags holding other body parts – but notably, the tattooed fingers were missing.
Prosecutors Say Celeste's Death Was Calculated
The documents also reveal the victim was brought to the suspect’s Hollywood Hills home the night of her death after he arranged for an Uber to pick her up, with records showing she arrived around 10:10 p.m.
Prosecutors allege the two had been arguing in the hours leading up to her death, with messages indicating she had threatened to expose their relationship, a development authorities say may have played a role in what happened next.
Investigators further claim the suspect continued texting the victim after she was already dead in an apparent attempt to create the illusion she was still alive.
Court filings state that after the killing, the suspect took multiple steps to dispose of and obscure evidence, including dismembering the body and storing the remains in his vehicle for an extended period of time.
Inside D4vd Hollywood Hills Home
The documents also reveal the victim and defendant had a prior relationship, with investigators alleging the two met when she was just 11 years old and later became involved while she was still a minor.
The case remains ongoing, with prosecutors preparing to present evidence at a preliminary hearing scheduled to begin May 1, according to court filings.
D4VD Will Remain Behind Bars
As the allegations unfold, the claim that the victim’s tattooed fingers were removed and never recovered stands out as one of the most chilling elements yet in what prosecutors describe as a calculated and methodical attempt to cover up the teen’s death.