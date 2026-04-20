D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder Involving Death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14 — Months After Her Dismembered Body Was Found in Car
April 20 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Authorities have formally charged David Anthony Burke, the singer known as D4vd, in connection with the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
RadarOnline.com can reveal D4vd just appeared in court following the charges and pleaded not guilty to the charges of First Degree Murder.
The Disturbing Crime Details
The rapper was officially charged with the teenager's killing on Monday, April 20, and additionally hit with a count of first-degree murder.
He also faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a body.
"Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.
"But Burke's actions did not stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, dismembered her body, and placed the remains in bags inside the front trunk of his car. The body remained there for more than four months before being discovered at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder is shocking and appalling."
Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Final Moments
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the case includes special circumstance allegations, including claims the killing involved lying in wait and was carried out to silence a potential witness — factors that elevate the case to a capital offense.
Prosecutors allege on April 23, 2025, D4vd invited the victim to his home in the Hollywood Hills, where she was last seen alive.
Authorities claim she was never heard from again.
Months later, on September 8, 2025, the teen’s decomposed and dismembered remains were discovered inside the front trunk of a vehicle registered to Burke after it had been impounded at a tow yard.
As previously reported, the case first gained attention after Hernandez was reported missing, with the investigation intensifying following the grim discovery.
The timeline – from her disappearance to the recovery of key evidence – has remained central as investigators worked to piece together what led up to her death.
Tow Yard of Tesla
During the press conference, prosecutors identified D4vd by his full legal name and confirmed he was taken into custody following an investigation led by the Los Angeles Police Department, who claimed they had enough evidence to charge the singer.
Officials have not publicly released the full scope of evidence underlying the charges, but noted the investigation includes digital evidence, witness statements, and forensic findings.
The District Attorney’s Office emphasized the case remains active as authorities continue preparing for court proceedings.
Pleading Not Guilty
On Monday, April 20,, D4vd appeared for his arraignment in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center, where he entered a not guilty plea.
The court will now determine the next steps, including bail and future proceedings.
The District Attorney’s Office has urged anyone with additional information to come forward as the investigation continues.