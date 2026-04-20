D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder Involving Death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14 — Months After Her Dismembered Body Was Found in Car

The rapper was officially charged with the teenager's killing on Monday, April 20, and additionally hit with a count of first-degree murder.

He also faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a body.

"Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

"But Burke's actions did not stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, dismembered her body, and placed the remains in bags inside the front trunk of his car. The body remained there for more than four months before being discovered at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder is shocking and appalling."