D4vd's Murder Allegation Horror: Inside The Sickening Case Involving Death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, After Her Dismembered Body Was Found in Tesla

During that time, new information about the relationship between Rivas and the singer began to surface.

Sources and family members have suggested the two were connected before her disappearance, with some reports claiming the teen had planned to meet him the day she vanished.

The pair was also said to share matching tattoos, adding another layer of intrigue to the case.

A teacher at Lakeland Village Middle School has also publicly shared claims about Rivas’ past interactions with the singer.

In a video circulating online, the teacher alleged that Rivas met D4vd on social media in early 2024 and, at one point, ran away to Hollywood to be with him before being returned home by police.

The teacher further claimed Rivas disappeared again in May 2024, telling students he later heard from others that the singer may have been involved – though those claims have not been independently verified by authorities.

Despite the ongoing investigation, an arrest did not come until April 16, 2026 – raising questions about what took so long for authorities to act.

D4vd was taken into custody and finally charged in connection with the teen's death.