D4vd's Murder Allegation Horror: Inside The Sickening Case Involving Death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, After Her Dismembered Body Was Found in Tesla
April 20 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
The arrest of singer D4vd in connection to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has stunned the public – but the case has been quietly unfolding for months, with major gaps between the teen’s disappearance, the discovery of her body, and the overall arrest of D4vd, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Months after the gruesome discovery in the car, the rapper was finally arrested on April 16. Just a few days later, on Monday, April 20 – he was charged with first-degree murder.
Celeste Went Missing From Her Home In May 2024
Rivas was first reported missing in May 2024 at the age of 13.
She was last seen leaving to meet someone she knew – later identified in reports as the singer now at the center of the investigation.
At the time, her disappearance sparked concern among family, friends, classmates, and even teachers at Lakeland Village Middle School, where she was a student.
Inside The Investigation
The case took a chilling turn in 2025 when authorities discovered Rivas’ body dismembered inside a Tesla linked to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, at a tow yard in Hollywood, CA, according to reports.
Workers at the tow yard complained of the foul smell coming from the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla, and after the shocking discovery, no arrests were made at the time.
Instead, investigators spent months quietly building their case behind the scenes.
Prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury, signaling the case was moving forward — though key details, including the teen’s cause of death, have remained sealed.
Investigation Kicked Off After The Discovery
During that time, new information about the relationship between Rivas and the singer began to surface.
Sources and family members have suggested the two were connected before her disappearance, with some reports claiming the teen had planned to meet him the day she vanished.
The pair was also said to share matching tattoos, adding another layer of intrigue to the case.
A teacher at Lakeland Village Middle School has also publicly shared claims about Rivas’ past interactions with the singer.
In a video circulating online, the teacher alleged that Rivas met D4vd on social media in early 2024 and, at one point, ran away to Hollywood to be with him before being returned home by police.
The teacher further claimed Rivas disappeared again in May 2024, telling students he later heard from others that the singer may have been involved – though those claims have not been independently verified by authorities.
Despite the ongoing investigation, an arrest did not come until April 16, 2026 – raising questions about what took so long for authorities to act.
D4vd was taken into custody and finally charged in connection with the teen's death.