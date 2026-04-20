Trump's Explosive Meltdown: Frantic Prez Booted from Briefing After Hours-Long Tirade During Rescue Operation Amid Iran War 

Trump's worst fears were realized when two airmen went missing after their fighter jet was downed in Iran, selfishly confiding that their fates could define his presidency. So he was very eager to get them back.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the president demanded the U.S. military rescue the crewmen immediately. However, top aides warned him that the military needed time to assess the unfamiliar terrain before rushing in.

That apparently sent Trump into such a tizzy that aides barred him from the war room, opting instead to brief him at specific moments.

One of the pilots was recovered later that day, but the second crew member was on his own for two days as Iranian forces hunted for him as well in a race against time. Eventually, he, too, was saved.