Trump's Explosive Meltdown: Frantic Prez Booted from Briefing After Hours-Long Tirade During Rescue Operation Amid Iran War
April 20 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump reportedly went nuclear after two US airmen were shot down over Iran, and had to be booted from the briefing room by his aides, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The president's apparent temper tantrum became such a distraction that he was effectively placed in a time-out in the corner, with officials only briefing him during key intervals.
Trump's Tirade
Trump's worst fears were realized when two airmen went missing after their fighter jet was downed in Iran, selfishly confiding that their fates could define his presidency. So he was very eager to get them back.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the president demanded the U.S. military rescue the crewmen immediately. However, top aides warned him that the military needed time to assess the unfamiliar terrain before rushing in.
That apparently sent Trump into such a tizzy that aides barred him from the war room, opting instead to brief him at specific moments.
One of the pilots was recovered later that day, but the second crew member was on his own for two days as Iranian forces hunted for him as well in a race against time. Eventually, he, too, was saved.
Concerns for a Dragged Out War
While Trump may envision a quick ending to the war, top-ranking military members are worried the longer it rages on, the more exposed U.S. troops will be to retaliatory strikes.
A former high-ranking military official confessed the main concern is the dwindling number of U.S. Patriot missiles, which are key to intercepting and eliminating incoming threats.
Meanwhile, Iran is said to already possess a huge amount of cheap Shahed drones ready to attack.
"I assume Iranians will sponge up all of our Patriot missiles and when expended launch 1,000 Shaheed-136s," the official told the Daily Mail.
Targeting Iran's Missiles
The fear, according to the official, is that Iran plans to "deplete our magazines," and then attack with the drones "when our high-tech defenses are exhausted."
That's why Trump, 79, and his troops put such an emphasis on taking out Iran's missile capabilities early in the conflict.
While U.S.-made missiles can cost anywhere from $4 to $14million a piece, Iran's Shaheed drones reportedly cost around $35,000 per unit. They are quicker to produce as well.
"I guarantee you the logisticians are s---ing themselves about diminishing air defense missile stocks," the official noted.
US Mourning Fatalities
Since the attacks, it's been confirmed that 13 U.S. military members have died and several others have been injured – and Trump has previously admitted there will likely be more casualties to come.
"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," he said in a video shared to his Truth Social platform.
"We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen," he continued. "And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more."
"It’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives, to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody," Trump noted. "An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American."