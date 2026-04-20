EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Blasted by Royal Historian for 'Odious' Use Of Queen Elizabeth's Nickname for Daughter Lilibet: Monarch Was 'Furious'

The Queen's treasured nickname "Lilibet" wasn’t just a cute moniker, as it was born from childhood, when the young princess struggled to pronounce "Elizabeth." It prompted her grandfather, King George V, to lovingly coin the name that would stick for life.

The deeply personal nickname became a closely guarded family term of endearment, used by her father, King George VI, who once famously said of his very different daughters: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

In later years, Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was among the last to call her "Lilibet," especially following the deaths of her mother and sister in 2002, making it an even more intimate and private name within her inner circle.

The nickname was expected to fade into memory after Philip’s death in April 2021, capping their 73-year marriage with the Queen signing a heartbreaking handwritten note placed atop his coffin, "In loving memory, Lilibet." But just two months later, Harry and Markle claimed it as their own for their newborn daughter.