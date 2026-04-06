Meghan Markle Called Out For 'Creepy' Video of 'Lonely' Daughter Lilibet, 4, on Easter: 'It Looks Like Someone Is Stalking Her'

"This is kinda creepy. It's like Lilli has a stalker and we're seeing through his eyes," one commenter on Reddit noted.

"Agreed! It has a truly sinister feel to it," a second user chimed in.

A third observed: "Even creepier that it's her own Mother who is following behind her, and filming an innocent moment to post on Instagram, to bait the public into paying them attention."

"This is a weird Easter post. Most moms I know post the kids finding their baskets or doing an egg hunt. I can’t even tell what’s supposed to be going on here. It’s like she told Lili to hold those two stuffies and just walk around so she could film," a fourth person griped.

A fifth user shared, "Head dropped. Walking calmly. No sugar rush from chocolate eggs. No talking to the bunny. No cuddling the bunny. Showing the bunny the area. Talking to the bunny about where the eggs are/ were hidden. Skipping about. Doing cartwheels. That would be normal behavior for a 4-year-old. They are excited over Easter and the prospects ahead. Put a black and white filter on, and it is straight out of a horror film."