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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Called Out For 'Creepy' Video of 'Lonely' Daughter Lilibet, 4, on Easter: 'It Looks Like Someone Is Stalking Her'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Lilibet
Source: @meghan/Instagram; MEGA

Critics though the 'creepy' video had Lilibet appearing that she had a 'stalker.'

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April 6 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has once again put daughter Lilibet front and center on Instagram, but critics have blasted the "creepy" optics after the camera appeared to trail the youngster from behind as she silently wandered alone through the backyard of the family’s Montecito, California, mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Some said it looked like a "stalker" took the video, giving it a "sinister" feel instead of showing a playful child enjoying Easter.

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Lilibet's Lonely Easter Stroll

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Photo of Lililbet Mountbatten Windsor
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle's daughter, Lilibet, was without friends or even her sibling as she wandered alone through the yard.

Markle shared a haul of six videos with the caption, "Happy Easter," on Sunday, April 5. The first two showed her feeding chickens and looking for eggs in the coop.

Lilibet, 4, and her brother Archie, 6, made an appearance in the third video, racing each other to one spot in the yard for what appeared to be a hidden egg under a bush, as Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, was heard laughing.

But the 13-second clip of a solitary Lilibet, filmed from behind, clutching a stuffed animal as she meandered around the yard barefoot in a pink sundress and bunny ears, gave some viewers the “ick,” and they quickly made their feelings known.

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The Easter Video 'Has a Truly Sinister Feel to It'

Photo of Lililbet Mountbatten Windsor
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Some viewers were confused by the video, saying it looked like the 4-year-old had a 'stalker.'

"This is kinda creepy. It's like Lilli has a stalker and we're seeing through his eyes," one commenter on Reddit noted.

"Agreed! It has a truly sinister feel to it," a second user chimed in.

A third observed: "Even creepier that it's her own Mother who is following behind her, and filming an innocent moment to post on Instagram, to bait the public into paying them attention."

"This is a weird Easter post. Most moms I know post the kids finding their baskets or doing an egg hunt. I can’t even tell what’s supposed to be going on here. It’s like she told Lili to hold those two stuffies and just walk around so she could film," a fourth person griped.

A fifth user shared, "Head dropped. Walking calmly. No sugar rush from chocolate eggs. No talking to the bunny. No cuddling the bunny. Showing the bunny the area. Talking to the bunny about where the eggs are/ were hidden. Skipping about. Doing cartwheels. That would be normal behavior for a 4-year-old. They are excited over Easter and the prospects ahead. Put a black and white filter on, and it is straight out of a horror film."

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's flirty texts with a reporter were released on the final day of his civil trial.

Noticeably absent from any of the videos was Markle's husband and the children's father, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex found himself in headlines for all the wrong reasons last week when saucy texts he shared with Daily Mail editor Charlotte Griffiths were revealed on the final day of his civil trial against publisher Associated Newspapers.

Despite Harry's earlier testimony in the proceedings that he had met Griffiths only once and cut off contact the following day after learning she was a member of the media, the exchanges showed they had a much closer, very flirtatious relationship.

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Prince Harry Said He Missed 'Movie Snuggles' With Charlotte Griffiths

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry called Charlotte Griffiths 'sugar' in another playful exchange.

The prince was given the nickname "Mr. Mischief" by Griffiths, who referred to herself as "CG String," in a December 2011 exchange while talking about a "fun weekend of naughtiness."

In other messages, Harry said he was having "Serious withdraw symptoms still," after a later weekend of partying with the woman he playfully called "Griff."

She gave Harry another nickname, “H Bomb," and told him in a January 2012 text, "We missed you so much at Arthur’s last week."

The duke responded, "I WISH I was there sugar, but unfortunately, stuck in Cornwall doing Army stuff :( Otherwise I would have been there playing and then drinking u under the table, obvi!!”

Harry went on to reveal their previously physical closeness, adding: “Just wish I could have been there ... especially now that you’re there! Do u ever work?!!.... Hope you’re really well Griff ... Miss our movie snuggles!!"

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