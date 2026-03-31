'Fun Weekend of Naughtiness': Prince Harry's Flirty Text Messages With Female Reporter Leaked During Royal's Privacy Trial
March 31 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry may claim to despise the media, but he got very flirty with a reporter via texts from the very same newspaper he's now suing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former royal sent Mail on Sunday reporter Charlotte Griffiths personal messages more than a decade ago, calling her "sugar" and referring to "movie snuggles," despite Harry's prior testimony that he only met her once.
The material was presented on Tuesday, March 31, to the High Court in London, as part of Associated Newspapers Limited's defense in the civil lawsuit the petulant prince brought against them. ANL owns both the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.
The pair became Facebook friends in 2011, with Harry even giving Griffiths his private phone number. They went on to attend a party in June of that year while still running with the same social circle, which led to the pair texting the following morning.
The prince resurfaced on December 4, 2011, sending the MOS's former diary editor a Facebook message reading, "It’s H, in case you were confused by name and picture!!! X."
Griffiths, then the paper's deputy editor, responded, “Hello, Mr Mischief… Did you get home OK slash did you actually find your car and did you beat Arthur down the motorway more importantly?!”
She continued playfully, "What a fun weekend of naughtiness – can’t we all get up to no good in the countryside every weekend, damn it?? Smooches, CG String. Xxx”
Prince Harry Got the Nickname 'Mr. Mischief' From Charlotte Griffiths
Harry told Griffiths, it was "without doubt the best of those weekends I’ve been to," adding, "What a crowd. Never laughed so much in 24hrs!!"
The duke then joked about the journalist's new nickname for him, writing, "Mr mischief? How do I get that title ... l was surely no worse than anyone else!!"
Harry told Griffiths that he was having “Serious withdraw symptoms still” from the weekend of partying and complained slightly about royal life, saying he had to "make polite conversation with strange people at a dinner last night. begging them for money for charity! Really fun.not.”
"Hope work isn’t too dull wherever u are?!" the prince added in his online conversation with Griffiths.
'Miss Our Movie Snuggles'
Harry hit up Griffiths again on December 15, 2011, telling her she "missed a good party last night."
The playful banter was taken up a notch in their next conversation on January 22, 2012, where Griffiths called Harry “H Bomb" and told him, "We missed you so much at Arthur’s last week."
The duke, then training as an Army Air Corps pilot, wrote back, "I WISH I was there sugar but unfortunately stuck in Cornwall doing Army stuff :( Otherwise I would have been there playing and then drinking u under the table,obvi!!”
He coyly added: “Just wish I could have been there ... especially now that you’re there! Dou ever work?!!.... Hope you’re really well Griff ... Miss our movie snuggles!!"
Harry then told her he was going to be "off comms" for the rest of the week to make sure Griffiths didn't think he was being rude in not responding to any new messages. He signed off with a series of X's for kisses.
Griffiths testified earlier this month that the last time they met up socially was at a June 2012 house party, where Harry stayed up all night before having to attend the royal family's Trooping the Colour in the morning.
Prince Harry's Lawsuit Is Now In the Judges' Hands
The material showing how long and in-depth the pair's conversation was directly contradicts Harry's January testimony.
The former Netflix star told the court that the day after they first met, he "cut off contact" immediately once he found out Griffiths was a journalist.
Harry sued ANL for unlawful information gathering, including phone tapping and the use of private investigators, in his latest lawsuit against a UK tabloid.
Both sides presented their final arguments on March 31, and Judge Matthew Nicklin will announce his ruling on a later date.