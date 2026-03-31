'Fun Weekend of Naughtiness': Prince Harry's Flirty Text Messages With Female Reporter Leaked During Royal's Privacy Trial

The material was presented on Tuesday, March 31, to the High Court in London, as part of Associated Newspapers Limited's defense in the civil lawsuit the petulant prince brought against them. ANL owns both the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

The pair became Facebook friends in 2011, with Harry even giving Griffiths his private phone number. They went on to attend a party in June of that year while still running with the same social circle, which led to the pair texting the following morning.

The prince resurfaced on December 4, 2011, sending the MOS's former diary editor a Facebook message reading, "It’s H, in case you were confused by name and picture!!! X."

Griffiths, then the paper's deputy editor, responded, “Hello, Mr Mischief… Did you get home OK slash did you actually find your car and did you beat Arthur down the motorway more importantly?!”

She continued playfully, "What a fun weekend of naughtiness – can’t we all get up to no good in the countryside every weekend, damn it?? Smooches, CG String. Xxx”