EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Set to Banish Andrew Windsor Into a Caravan If He 'Doesn't Stop Making Demands About His New Home'

Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate while Marsh Farm undergoes extensive renovations, including rewiring and plastering work. Concerns have also reportedly been raised about the condition of the building, which is not yet considered ready for occupation.

His continued presence at Wood Farm is said to be causing further frustration, as Charles would prefer to use the property for visiting guests.

A royal insider said, "Marsh Farm still requires extensive work. There have been issues with rewiring, plastering, and even concerns raised about asbestos, so it is simply not ready for occupation at this stage. At the same time, Andrew is insisting on a very high standard across the board, which is only slowing progress further."

The source added: "There is increasing urgency around vacating Wood Farm, particularly if the space is needed for guests, and the King is unlikely to hesitate if a decision has to be made. If Andrew continues to hold things up, there is a genuine sense he could find himself with far more basic accommodation - even a caravan - if he is not careful and does not learn when to shut his mouth. But that has never been his forte."

The caravan in question was installed on the Marsh Farm grounds to house staff displaced by the downsizing from Royal Lodge, which had significantly more space.

Andrew has maintained a low profile since his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following the release of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein. He was questioned by police and released under investigation, and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.