EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Set to Banish Andrew Windsor Into a Caravan If He 'Doesn't Stop Making Demands About His New Home'
March 31 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal ex-Prince Andrew is facing the prospect of being pushed into far more modest living arrangements – even a staff caravan – amid claims King Charles has grown increasingly frustrated with his demands over a new Norfolk home.
The 66-year-old former royal, now formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is preparing to move into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate after being removed from Royal Lodge earlier this year.
Charles III, 77, had pledged to ensure "appropriate" private provision for his younger brother after stripping him of royal duties and titles.
But tensions have reportedly escalated over the cost and scale of Prince Andrew's expectations, including refurbishments, furnishings, and the transfer of items from his previous residence, at a time when the monarch is seeking to control expenditure.
'Charles is On the Verge of Banishing Andrew'
A palace source said: "Charles is on the verge of banishing Andrew into a caravan if he doesn't stop making demands about his new home - that is how strained things have become."
The source added: "The King is angry and increasingly unwilling to fund what are seen as excessive requests, particularly given the circumstances that led to Andrew's removal from Royal Lodge."
Another insider said: "The warning about a caravan is being taken seriously behind the scenes - it reflects a hardening attitude from the King that enough is enough."
Reports suggest Andrew requested curtains from Royal Lodge be relocated and altered to fit Marsh Farm, with the cost to be covered by the King.
Rising Costs and Royal Frustration Mount
In addition, artwork from the former residence has been transported and rehung by specialist firm Gander and White, a process said to have cost tens of thousands of pounds. Some pieces are understood to be too large for the walls in the smaller property, adding to the complexity of the move.
A source said: "The King's frustration is really beginning to show, because from his perspective, he has already committed significant funds and does not intend to keep paying out for additional requests.
"There is a clear line being drawn - Charles is not willing to bankroll what he sees as unnecessary extras, particularly given the wider circumstances surrounding Andrew's situation."
Another insider noted: "Andrew continues to push for the highest standard in everything, but the tolerance for that approach is wearing thin - there is a growing sense that the patience on the other side has limits.
"The signal coming from the top is that he needs to dial back his expectations and come to terms with a far more modest arrangement, because the appetite to indulge further demands is fading fast."
Delays at Marsh Farm Add Pressure on Living Situation
Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate while Marsh Farm undergoes extensive renovations, including rewiring and plastering work. Concerns have also reportedly been raised about the condition of the building, which is not yet considered ready for occupation.
His continued presence at Wood Farm is said to be causing further frustration, as Charles would prefer to use the property for visiting guests.
A royal insider said, "Marsh Farm still requires extensive work. There have been issues with rewiring, plastering, and even concerns raised about asbestos, so it is simply not ready for occupation at this stage. At the same time, Andrew is insisting on a very high standard across the board, which is only slowing progress further."
The source added: "There is increasing urgency around vacating Wood Farm, particularly if the space is needed for guests, and the King is unlikely to hesitate if a decision has to be made. If Andrew continues to hold things up, there is a genuine sense he could find himself with far more basic accommodation - even a caravan - if he is not careful and does not learn when to shut his mouth. But that has never been his forte."
The caravan in question was installed on the Marsh Farm grounds to house staff displaced by the downsizing from Royal Lodge, which had significantly more space.
Andrew has maintained a low profile since his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following the release of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein. He was questioned by police and released under investigation, and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.