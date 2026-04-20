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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Vanessa Trump 'Suffered Through Rough Spots' with Tiger Woods — As Golf Icon's Legal Drama Intensifies Following DUI Arrest

split image of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: @TigerWoods/X

Vanessa Trump stayed loyal to Tiger Woods despite insiders revealing 'rough spots' in their relationship.

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April 20 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump has remained by Tiger Woods' side as he faces mounting fallout from his DUI arrest and recovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But behind the scenes, insiders say their relationship has been tested by "rough spots" as his legal and personal struggles deepen.

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Standing By Her Man

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image of A source claimed Trump was 'in favor' of Woods' intensive therapy.
Source: mega

A source claimed Trump was 'in favor' of Woods' intensive therapy.

According to sources who spoke to People, Trump, 48, has been a constant source of support following Woods' March 27 rollover crash near Jupiter Island, Florida.

"Tiger needed to do intensive therapy, and his girlfriend Vanessa has been in favor of it," a source told the outlet. "She still supports this and supports him. She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary."

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'Rough Spots' Behind Closed Doors

image of Insiders said Vanessa 'suffered' but never walked away from the embattled golf icon.
Source: mega

Insiders said Vanessa 'suffered' but never walked away from the embattled golf icon.

Despite her loyalty, the relationship hasn’t been without strain.

"Vanessa suffered through some rough spots but has always been on his side, even when she worried about him and softly mentioned that," the insider revealed.

Still, the source emphasized the pair share a "strong bond," and it was never in doubt that Trump would stand by Woods amid the fallout.

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Legal Trouble Mounts

image of Authorities claimed Woods appeared 'lethargic' with 'bloodshot and glassy' eyes after the crash.
Source: mega

Authorities claimed Woods appeared 'lethargic' with 'bloodshot and glassy' eyes after the crash.

Woods' arrest has only added to the pressure.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

Although he passed a breathalyzer test, authorities allege he refused a urinalysis that could have detected prescription medications or other substances.

Additional details from an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ Sports paint a troubling picture of the scene.

Responding deputies reportedly observed Woods "sweating profusely" despite sitting in a cooled patrol vehicle, while describing his behavior as "lethargic and slow" with "severe signs of impairment."

Officers also noted that when Woods removed his sunglasses, his eyes appeared "bloodshot and glassy," with pupils described as "extremely dilated" even as he seemed "extremely alert."

Woods has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.

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image of The golf legend pleaded not guilty as questions swirl around the March incident.
Source: mega

The golf legend pleaded not guilty as questions swirl around the March incident.

Even as the scandal unfolds, Trump is said to be focused on Woods' recovery rather than walking away.

"Her optimistic outlook is good for him, although there is a long way to go," a source said. Another insider added: "They communicate while he is away and both know it's important to do so."

A previous source also told People that Trump is "not leaving" Woods, describing them as "very close as a family," with the golfer now "fully integrated" and "especially close" with her daughter, Kai.

Following the crash, Woods addressed the situation in a statement shared on X: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

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