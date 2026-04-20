Vanessa Trump 'Suffered Through Rough Spots' with Tiger Woods — As Golf Icon's Legal Drama Intensifies Following DUI Arrest
April 20 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump has remained by Tiger Woods' side as he faces mounting fallout from his DUI arrest and recovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But behind the scenes, insiders say their relationship has been tested by "rough spots" as his legal and personal struggles deepen.
Standing By Her Man
According to sources who spoke to People, Trump, 48, has been a constant source of support following Woods' March 27 rollover crash near Jupiter Island, Florida.
"Tiger needed to do intensive therapy, and his girlfriend Vanessa has been in favor of it," a source told the outlet. "She still supports this and supports him. She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary."
'Rough Spots' Behind Closed Doors
Despite her loyalty, the relationship hasn’t been without strain.
"Vanessa suffered through some rough spots but has always been on his side, even when she worried about him and softly mentioned that," the insider revealed.
Still, the source emphasized the pair share a "strong bond," and it was never in doubt that Trump would stand by Woods amid the fallout.
Legal Trouble Mounts
Woods' arrest has only added to the pressure.
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.
Although he passed a breathalyzer test, authorities allege he refused a urinalysis that could have detected prescription medications or other substances.
Additional details from an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ Sports paint a troubling picture of the scene.
Responding deputies reportedly observed Woods "sweating profusely" despite sitting in a cooled patrol vehicle, while describing his behavior as "lethargic and slow" with "severe signs of impairment."
Officers also noted that when Woods removed his sunglasses, his eyes appeared "bloodshot and glassy," with pupils described as "extremely dilated" even as he seemed "extremely alert."
Woods has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.
Looking Ahead
Even as the scandal unfolds, Trump is said to be focused on Woods' recovery rather than walking away.
"Her optimistic outlook is good for him, although there is a long way to go," a source said. Another insider added: "They communicate while he is away and both know it's important to do so."
A previous source also told People that Trump is "not leaving" Woods, describing them as "very close as a family," with the golfer now "fully integrated" and "especially close" with her daughter, Kai.
Following the crash, Woods addressed the situation in a statement shared on X: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."