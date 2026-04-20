Vanessa Trump 'Suffered Through Rough Spots' with Tiger Woods — As Golf Icon's Legal Drama Intensifies Following DUI Arrest

Woods' arrest has only added to the pressure.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

Although he passed a breathalyzer test, authorities allege he refused a urinalysis that could have detected prescription medications or other substances.

Additional details from an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ Sports paint a troubling picture of the scene.

Responding deputies reportedly observed Woods "sweating profusely" despite sitting in a cooled patrol vehicle, while describing his behavior as "lethargic and slow" with "severe signs of impairment."

Officers also noted that when Woods removed his sunglasses, his eyes appeared "bloodshot and glassy," with pupils described as "extremely dilated" even as he seemed "extremely alert."

Woods has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.