Vanessa Trump 'Will Never Leave Tiger Woods' Despite Golf Icon's Embarrassing DUI Arrest — 'He’s the Hottest Bachelor of Palm Beach'

But if Woods wants to keep feeling the love, he'll have to agree to Vanessa's ultimatum. The Masters champ has announced he is seeking help for a pill addiction, and when he gets back, Vanessa plans to lay down the law.

"She has specific criteria," a friend revealed. "This has to be a real rehab: doctors, counselors. Obviously, there's a big physical component... these are prescribed drugs for legitimate pain and sleeping issues. This isn't meth. So this has to be doctor-supervised. It's pain management gone awry."

And Vanessa has set a hard line: "Fix this, and fix it permanently."

"She's not like other girlfriends. She required it, and it was non-negotiable," the insider added. "And he loves her and wants to be with her, so he is willing to do it."