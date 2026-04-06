Vanessa Trump 'Will Never Leave Tiger Woods' Despite Golf Icon's Embarrassing DUI Arrest — 'He’s the Hottest Bachelor of Palm Beach'
April 6 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump refuses to put the brakes on her relationship with Tiger Woods, RadarOnline.com can report, even after the golfer was arrested for DUI following a scary rollover crash in Florida.
The president's former daughter-in-law is apparently standing by her man...mainly because there aren't many better options.
Vanessa Roars for Tiger
Woods and Vanessa, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., went public with their relationship last year. After the 50-year-old golfer's latest DUI arrest, critics wondered if the 48-year-old socialite would tee off on him.
However, despite his bust, Woods is still considered a top prize in South Florida, and Vanessa apparently enjoys showing off her trophy.
"He’s like the hottest bachelor of Palm Beach," a source close to Vanessa told Page Six. "He's the biggest golfer in the world, and he's a gazillionaire. There aren't that many options."
Vanessa has yet to comment publicly, but she did show how she feels in an Instagram story last week, sharing a snap of herself curled up in Woods' arms in a hammock. The relaxed couple seems to be taking in a romantic moment at a tropical location.
Woods appears content, with a slight smile spread across his face. Around the photo, Vanessa added a pair of heart emojis and the note: "Love you".
Vanessa's Ultimatum
But if Woods wants to keep feeling the love, he'll have to agree to Vanessa's ultimatum. The Masters champ has announced he is seeking help for a pill addiction, and when he gets back, Vanessa plans to lay down the law.
"She has specific criteria," a friend revealed. "This has to be a real rehab: doctors, counselors. Obviously, there's a big physical component... these are prescribed drugs for legitimate pain and sleeping issues. This isn't meth. So this has to be doctor-supervised. It's pain management gone awry."
And Vanessa has set a hard line: "Fix this, and fix it permanently."
"She's not like other girlfriends. She required it, and it was non-negotiable," the insider added. "And he loves her and wants to be with her, so he is willing to do it."
Vanessa's Rehab Requirements
Vanessa is adamant the treatment Woods will be must be from a legitimate rehab center — not a "bull---- country club."
The source continued: "She's not looking to send him off to boot camp, but the rehab has to be tough love. It has to work. Long-term. Vanessa gives one chance for this stuff. This is it. She won't do this again."
Woods Calls in a Favor
The same could be said for her famous father-in-law, whom Woods called immediately after the accident. In body camera footage after the crash, Woods could be seen pacing up and down the narrow, two-lane road outside his Florida home.
An officer attempted to corral the 50-year-old Masters winner, asking him to stay "down here with us," referring to the other responding officials.
Woods brushed off the request, saying, "Yeah, I was just talking to the president," and then muttering under his breath that he was "trying to get away from everybody."