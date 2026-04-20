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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'The End Is Near': Donald Trump Sparks Concern with Chilling Message — Amid Growing Dementia and Health Concerns 

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump channeled Frank Sinatra in a late night texting spree.

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April 20 2026, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has sparked a new round of concerns about his health after posting a strange video of Frank Sinatra singing My Way to his Truth Social account without context, RadarOnline.com can report.

The post was part of the latest Trump overnight tweet-fests, which have led many to question his cognitive ability.

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Trump Does it His Way

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donald trump, frank sinatra
Source: mega

The president has been going on late night social media rampages.

Sinatra's iconic song is a melodic remembrance of days gone by, with lyrics like, "And now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain."

It continues: "My friend, I'll make it clear, I'll state my case, of which I'm certain. I've lived a life that's full – traveled each and every highway. And more, much more than this, I did it my way."

Responses online were quick to speculate if Trump's highway was reaching the end of its road.

"What's going on?" one person begged to know, as another speculated, "He's dying soon."

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A Prediction of Things to Come?

frank sinatra
Source: @realDonaldTrump/truthsocial

He shared a clip of Frank Sinatra singing 'My Way' to his social media.

Others were eagerly hoping the song choices were a prediction of sorts.

"I don't know about you, but 'the end is near' and 'final curtain' have a good ring to them," one person snarked, as another blasted: "Let’s hope the first line is true."

Still, some wondered if the post was tied to the ongoing war in Iran, with one person saying: "Something's coming or something just happened."

Another person asked: "Should I be in a bunker or something?" while a third speculated: "I guess the Iran stuff is getting REALLY bad."

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Frank 'Loathed' the Don

nancy sinatra, donald trump
Source: meg

Neither was daughter Nancy Sinatra, who blasted the president.

One person who hoped Trump would find another "way" was Sinatra's daughter, Nancy, who tweeted, "This is a sacrilege," in response to someone who asked her about it.

Later, she retweeted a message from someone who railed, "This is just sickening. Frank Sinatra would never have allowed that monster in the White House to use his music or put his lyrics in his mouth. Sinatra was a man of honor, a man who never had to lie about who he truly was because he WAS the greatest. Trump is a loser."

Frank Sinatra was said to have hated Trump, with the animosity reportedly stemming from a business dispute regarding the opening of Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City in 1990.

In his autobiography, The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra, Frank's former manager Eliot Weisman wrote the legendary singer was enraged when Trump attempted to renegotiate a previously agreed-upon fee for a performance residency at the now-shuttered casino

Trump's effort to "lowball" the hitmaker allegedly prompted Frank to tell him to "go f--- himself" before he canceled the agreement and relocated the shows to the Sands hotel in Las Vegas.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Nancy slammed Trump's immigration crackdown.

Nancy, who had a string of chart successes in the 1960s, took to X last year to reveal the extent of her dad's dislike for Trump, after the president implemented a sweeping immigration crackdown, deploying ICE teams across the country and detaining undocumented migrants.

Responding to a widely circulated video of an alleged raid by ICE, she raged: "This is not my father's America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways."

When another user insisted Frank would have admired Trump, she shot back: "Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself; my dad LOATHED Trump."

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