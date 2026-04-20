'The End Is Near': Donald Trump Sparks Concern with Chilling Message — Amid Growing Dementia and Health Concerns 

One person who hoped Trump would find another "way" was Sinatra's daughter, Nancy, who tweeted, "This is a sacrilege," in response to someone who asked her about it.

Later, she retweeted a message from someone who railed, "This is just sickening. Frank Sinatra would never have allowed that monster in the White House to use his music or put his lyrics in his mouth. Sinatra was a man of honor, a man who never had to lie about who he truly was because he WAS the greatest. Trump is a loser."

Frank Sinatra was said to have hated Trump, with the animosity reportedly stemming from a business dispute regarding the opening of Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City in 1990.

In his autobiography, The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra, Frank's former manager Eliot Weisman wrote the legendary singer was enraged when Trump attempted to renegotiate a previously agreed-upon fee for a performance residency at the now-shuttered casino

Trump's effort to "lowball" the hitmaker allegedly prompted Frank to tell him to "go f--- himself" before he canceled the agreement and relocated the shows to the Sands hotel in Las Vegas.