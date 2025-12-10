EXCLUSIVE: Frank Sinatra V Donald Trump! Iconic Crooner's Daughter Is Making Her Mocking of MAGA President 'A Christmas Tradition'

Her latest remarks on social media about how her iconic dad despised Trump come amid criticism of Trump's recent series of attacks on female reporters and his hardline immigration policies.

The comments follow a pattern those close to Nancy say has become "her new Christmas custom," one that blends family memory with pointed political criticism.

A source claimed: "Nancy has made this an annual practice now. Each Christmas season, she reminds people exactly how Frank felt about Trump, and she does it deliberately – it has become her own tradition."

Another insider added: "Trump has always been crazy about Frank's music, and Nancy sees it as her responsibility to set the record straight every year, especially as Trump's supporters keep trying to rewrite history."