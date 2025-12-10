EXCLUSIVE: Frank Sinatra V Donald Trump! Iconic Crooner's Daughter Is Making Her Mocking of MAGA President 'A Christmas Tradition'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Nancy Sinatra is doubling down on her hatred of Donald Trump – by making her public denunciations of the Republican a "Christmas tradition," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nancy, 85, who has long used Christmas as a moment to invoke her father Frank Sinatra's legacy, returned this week with another blistering rebuke of Trump, 79.
A New Christmas Custom
Her latest remarks on social media about how her iconic dad despised Trump come amid criticism of Trump's recent series of attacks on female reporters and his hardline immigration policies.
The comments follow a pattern those close to Nancy say has become "her new Christmas custom," one that blends family memory with pointed political criticism.
A source claimed: "Nancy has made this an annual practice now. Each Christmas season, she reminds people exactly how Frank felt about Trump, and she does it deliberately – it has become her own tradition."
Another insider added: "Trump has always been crazy about Frank's music, and Nancy sees it as her responsibility to set the record straight every year, especially as Trump's supporters keep trying to rewrite history."
'My Dad Loathed Trump' '
Nancy, who had a string of chart successes in the 1960s, recently took to X to reveal the extent of her dad's dislike for Trump.
Responding to a widely circulated video of an alleged raid by ICE, she raged: "This is not my father's America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways."
When another user insisted Frank would have admired Trump, she shot back: "Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself; my dad LOATHED Trump."
Her comments arrive as Trump continues a sweeping immigration crackdown, deploying ICE teams across the country and detaining undocumented migrants in centers facing fierce criticism.
The measures have drawn condemnation from rights advocates, while hardline MAGA supporters celebrate the approach.
Atlantic City 'Lowball' Feud
Accounts of tension between Frank and Trump long predate the Republican president's political career.
In his autobiography, The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra, Frank's former manager Eliot Weisman wrote the legendary singer was enraged in 1990 when Trump attempted to renegotiate a previously agreed-upon fee for a performance residency at the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.
Trump's effort to "lowball" the hitmaker allegedly prompted Frank to tell him to "go f--- himself" before he canceled the agreement and relocated the shows to the Sands hotel in Las Vegas.
EXCLUSIVE: The Massive Hurdle Rod Stewart's 'Long-Suffering' Wife Penny Has Been Forced to Overcome to Survive Her Marriage to Bed-Hopping Party Animal
'I Hope It Doesn't Kill Me'
Frank, who died in 1998 aged 82, was known for shifting political loyalties throughout his life, supporting both Democratic and Republican candidates at various times.
He campaigned for Franklin D. Roosevelt, switched allegiance to Richard Nixon in 1972, and was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Ronald Reagan in 1985.
Nancy, by contrast, has remained firmly aligned with the Democratic Party and has repeatedly expressed her contempt for Trump since his first presidential run.
In a 2021 interview, she reflected on how distressed she felt during Trump's first term, venting: "I'll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever. I have an angry place inside of me now – I hope it doesn't kill me."
Sources said her decision to renew similar declarations each December is no coincidence.
One insider claimed: "She knows Christmas is when people think of Frank the most, so she uses that moment to speak for him. "It has become her Christmas message – reminding everyone that Frank stood for something very different from what Trump represents."