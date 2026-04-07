Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump, 79, Clings to Melania While Awkwardly Descending White House Steps — As Health Concerns and 'Dementia' Fears Intensify 

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump needed a bit of help going down the White House steps.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 7 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump needed his wife Melania's help as he descended the White House steps on Easter Sunday, RadarOnline.com can reveal, once again sparking fears the president is suffering from dementia.

The 79-year-old appeared to hold the First Lady's hand tightly as they walked down the stairs to greet his supporters and young kids preparing to hunt for eggs on the South Lawn.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Trump Ok?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump sparked health concerns during his Easter celebration on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 5, Trump, who many pointed out had a dark bruise on the back of his right hand, took his time down the steps, just a day after the Commander-in-Chief was rumored to have been hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

The speculation kicked off after Trump had not been seen in public since the middle of the week, leading to rumors there was something wrong with his health. The rumors then led to unverified claims Trump had been admitted into the hospital.

However, the White House was quick to hit back against the claims, as they went off on X, "Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press."

"Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," the response added.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Easter Meltdown Sparks Brutal Responses

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The president gripped his wife Melania's hand as they walked down the White House steps.

Trump had quite the eventful day on the holiday, as he left both Democrats and Republicans shocked with his foul-mouthed tirade on Truth Social, declaring, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"

He raged, "Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah." Trump also did not attend church services on Sunday.

The former reality star's remarks came amid tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which roughly 20 percent of the world's supply passes.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former loyal follower of Trump before he branded her a "traitor," responded to the unhinged post, urging "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Aces Cognitive Test... Three Times

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old is believed to be suffering from dementia.

She added, "I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit..." The following day, Candace Owens took to X to bash Trump: "This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."

Trump has been accused of suffering from dementia, as his behavior becomes more concerning with each passing day. Despite this, the president has made it clear his brain is still working.

"I'm the only president that ever taken a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people," Trump said during his Cabinet meeting on March 26. "It wasn't hard for me."

Trump then boasted about how difficult the test is, claiming, "... By the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher; by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough, mathematical equations, and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Megyn Kelly, Kristi and Bryon Noem, Donald Trump

Trump 'Loves Gossip': Megyn Kelly Claims Prez 'Knew' About Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Husband's 'Bimbofication' Scandal Before Photo Leak

Arnold Schwarzenegger has intensified his workouts to return in 'Terminator' slayer sequel role.

EXCLUSIVE: Arnie the Barbarian! Inside Terminator Star Schwarzenegger's Bruising Workouts to Return in Sword-Swinging Slayer Sequel

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president claims his mental health is good, as he's passed a cognitive test.

In response, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as Dick Cheney’s cardiologist during the George W. Bush administration, noted on X, "If I were one of the president’s advisers, I would beg him to stop bragging about doing well on a dementia screening tool which requires the patient to identify a camel and subtract 7 from 100."

He continued: "I do agree that all candidates for POTUS should have comprehensive physical exams, and the data should be made public. The president's next annual comprehensive examination is due next month."

Trump last took the MoCA in April 2025 as part of his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.