Trump, 79, Clings to Melania While Awkwardly Descending White House Steps — As Health Concerns and 'Dementia' Fears Intensify
April 7 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump needed his wife Melania's help as he descended the White House steps on Easter Sunday, RadarOnline.com can reveal, once again sparking fears the president is suffering from dementia.
The 79-year-old appeared to hold the First Lady's hand tightly as they walked down the stairs to greet his supporters and young kids preparing to hunt for eggs on the South Lawn.
Is Trump Ok?
On Sunday, April 5, Trump, who many pointed out had a dark bruise on the back of his right hand, took his time down the steps, just a day after the Commander-in-Chief was rumored to have been hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center.
The speculation kicked off after Trump had not been seen in public since the middle of the week, leading to rumors there was something wrong with his health. The rumors then led to unverified claims Trump had been admitted into the hospital.
However, the White House was quick to hit back against the claims, as they went off on X, "Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press."
"Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," the response added.
Trump's Easter Meltdown Sparks Brutal Responses
Trump had quite the eventful day on the holiday, as he left both Democrats and Republicans shocked with his foul-mouthed tirade on Truth Social, declaring, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"
He raged, "Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah." Trump also did not attend church services on Sunday.
The former reality star's remarks came amid tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which roughly 20 percent of the world's supply passes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former loyal follower of Trump before he branded her a "traitor," responded to the unhinged post, urging "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."
Trump Aces Cognitive Test... Three Times
She added, "I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit..." The following day, Candace Owens took to X to bash Trump: "This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."
Trump has been accused of suffering from dementia, as his behavior becomes more concerning with each passing day. Despite this, the president has made it clear his brain is still working.
"I'm the only president that ever taken a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people," Trump said during his Cabinet meeting on March 26. "It wasn't hard for me."
Trump then boasted about how difficult the test is, claiming, "... By the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher; by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough, mathematical equations, and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times."
In response, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as Dick Cheney’s cardiologist during the George W. Bush administration, noted on X, "If I were one of the president’s advisers, I would beg him to stop bragging about doing well on a dementia screening tool which requires the patient to identify a camel and subtract 7 from 100."
He continued: "I do agree that all candidates for POTUS should have comprehensive physical exams, and the data should be made public. The president's next annual comprehensive examination is due next month."
Trump last took the MoCA in April 2025 as part of his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.