Trump, 79, Clings to Melania While Awkwardly Descending White House Steps — As Health Concerns and 'Dementia' Fears Intensify 

She added, "I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit..." The following day, Candace Owens took to X to bash Trump: "This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."

Trump has been accused of suffering from dementia, as his behavior becomes more concerning with each passing day. Despite this, the president has made it clear his brain is still working.

"I'm the only president that ever taken a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people," Trump said during his Cabinet meeting on March 26. "It wasn't hard for me."

Trump then boasted about how difficult the test is, claiming, "... By the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher; by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough, mathematical equations, and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times."