'Erratic' Trump, 79, 'Exhibiting All the Signs of Dementia,' Top Doctor Claims — 'Can’t Finish Sentences, Often Confused, Illogical Train of Thought'

While Trump's mental health was being questioned, his physical health was being debated Sunday as well, especially after online speculation exploded with claims that the president had been secretly hospitalized, amid the president's unusual absence from public appearances Sunday, and even passing over his typical weekend golf outings.

The frenzy began after Trump had not been seen publicly since midweek, prompting social media users to question his whereabouts and health.

Unverified claims quickly escalated, with some suggesting he had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — despite no official confirmation.

The speculation gained traction as users pointed to his silence, noting the president had not addressed the press for an extended stretch.