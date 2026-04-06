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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Erratic' Trump, 79, 'Exhibiting All the Signs of Dementia,' Top Doctor Claims — 'Can’t Finish Sentences, Often Confused, Illogical Train of Thought'

Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump has sparked new concerns he is suffering dementia.

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April 6 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Another top medical expert has joined the cacophony of concerns for Donald Trump's mental health, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president went on a profanity-laced, unhinged rant against Iran on Easter Sunday, sparking a new round of speculation the 79-year-old is secretly battling dementia.

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Trump's Easter Message

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Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump's latest social media rants have doctors concerned.

President Trump turned heads and stomachs with his shocking Truth Social message, threatening Iran to "Open the F---n' Strait, you crazy b-----ds or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"

In a line that raised eyebrows across the political spectrum – particularly given the Easter holiday – he concluded the post with: "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Source: @VinGuptaMD/X

The message, and its unusual timing, stirred the dementia pot once more.

"Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. An illogical train of thought. Word finding [sic] difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time," Dr. Vin Gupta, medical analyst for MS Now, wrote on X on Sunday afternoon.

"The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia."

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Trump's Disappearing Act

Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president continues to maintain he is in excellent health.

While Trump's mental health was being questioned, his physical health was being debated Sunday as well, especially after online speculation exploded with claims that the president had been secretly hospitalized, amid the president's unusual absence from public appearances Sunday, and even passing over his typical weekend golf outings.

The frenzy began after Trump had not been seen publicly since midweek, prompting social media users to question his whereabouts and health.

Unverified claims quickly escalated, with some suggesting he had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — despite no official confirmation.

The speculation gained traction as users pointed to his silence, noting the president had not addressed the press for an extended stretch.

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White House Defends Trump

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Source: mega

White House officials rushed to his defense.

The administration wasted no time pushing back, with the White House's Rapid Response Team blasting the rumors as baseless.

"Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press," the official account wrote on X.

"Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," the message continued, attempting to shut down the growing chatter.

In an effort to reinforce its claims, the account pointed to reporting from CBS News' Emma Nicholson, who noted a Marine sentry was stationed outside the West Wing on Saturday.

The presence of a sentry typically signals that the president is inside the building, as Marines are tasked with guarding entrances when he is on-site.

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His staff heaped praise on him.

Trump's allies rushed to his defense as well, such as right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who lauded his expletive-filled message.

Loomer gushed on X: "This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah.' On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."

Meanwhile, White House communications director Steven Cheung also weighed in, praising his boss' work ethic while sidestepping the president's whereabouts.

"There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump," he said. "On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."

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