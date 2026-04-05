Donald Trump Launches Profanity-Laced Easter Rant as He Threatens Iran
April 5 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump marked Easter Sunday with a shocking, profanity-filled social media outburst complete with a direct threat toward Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a Truth Social post shared early Sunday morning, Trump, 79, issued a fiery warning tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Profanity-Riddled Post
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote.
The president's message quickly escalated into explicit language as he appeared to reference the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
"Open the F---n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump raged.
In a line that raised eyebrows across the political spectrum — particularly given the Easter holiday — he concluded the post with: "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Skipping Church
Despite the significance of Easter in the Christian calendar, Trump did not attend church services, according to The Daily Beast.
According to his public schedule, the president instead planned to host a private Easter dinner with First Lady Melania Trump following closed-door "executive time."
MAGA Allies Rally Around the Post
Some of Trump's most vocal supporters applauded the controversial remarks.
Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer wrote on X: "This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he's going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah' On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."
Meanwhile, Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, reacted to the unusual phrasing, writing: "When you want to ask @grok if it's real, but you know it is."
Shifting Tone on Iran
Trump's latest remarks come amid heightened tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil route through which roughly 20 percent of the world's supply passes.
Just days earlier, the president appeared to downplay the waterway's importance.
"The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait and won't be taking any in the future. We don't need it," he said during a primetime address.
However, as the situation intensified and gas prices surged, Trump adopted a far more aggressive stance in subsequent posts.
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," he wrote in a separate message. "Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP."