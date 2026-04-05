Donald Trump Launches Profanity-Laced Easter Rant as He Threatens Iran

In a Truth Social post shared early Sunday morning, Trump, 79, issued a fiery warning tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump marked Easter Sunday with a shocking, profanity-filled social media outburst complete with a direct threat toward Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote.

The president's message quickly escalated into explicit language as he appeared to reference the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

"Open the F---n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump raged.

In a line that raised eyebrows across the political spectrum — particularly given the Easter holiday — he concluded the post with: "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."