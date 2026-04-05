Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Launches Profanity-Laced Easter Rant as He Threatens Iran

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump kicked off Easter Sunday with a profanity-laced social media rant.

Profile Image

April 5 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump marked Easter Sunday with a shocking, profanity-filled social media outburst complete with a direct threat toward Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a Truth Social post shared early Sunday morning, Trump, 79, issued a fiery warning tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Article continues below advertisement

Profanity-Riddled Post

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The president issued a direct threat toward Iran amid rising tensions.
Source: mega

The president issued a direct threat toward Iran amid rising tensions.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote.

The president's message quickly escalated into explicit language as he appeared to reference the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

"Open the F---n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" Trump raged.

In a line that raised eyebrows across the political spectrum — particularly given the Easter holiday — he concluded the post with: "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Article continues below advertisement

Skipping Church

image of Trump raised eyebrows by including an unexpected religious reference in the post.
Source: mega

Trump raised eyebrows by including an unexpected religious reference in the post.

Despite the significance of Easter in the Christian calendar, Trump did not attend church services, according to The Daily Beast.

According to his public schedule, the president instead planned to host a private Easter dinner with First Lady Melania Trump following closed-door "executive time."

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA Allies Rally Around the Post

image of He skipped church services, opting instead for private time and a dinner with Melania Trump.
Source: mega

He skipped church services, opting instead for private time and a dinner with Melania Trump.

Some of Trump's most vocal supporters applauded the controversial remarks.

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer wrote on X: "This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he's going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah' On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."

Meanwhile, Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, reacted to the unusual phrasing, writing: "When you want to ask @grok if it's real, but you know it is."

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and Four of Her Children Rushed to Hospital After Shocking Car Crash

Photo of Chris Nanos

Embattled Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Chris Nanos 'Stopped by TSA With Loaded, Undeclared Gun in Carry-On Bag at Checkpoint,' Bombshell Records Claim

Shifting Tone on Iran

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of A few MAGA allies praised his fiery post.
Source: mega

A few MAGA allies praised his fiery post.

Trump's latest remarks come amid heightened tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil route through which roughly 20 percent of the world's supply passes.

Just days earlier, the president appeared to downplay the waterway's importance.

"The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait and won't be taking any in the future. We don't need it," he said during a primetime address.

However, as the situation intensified and gas prices surged, Trump adopted a far more aggressive stance in subsequent posts.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," he wrote in a separate message. "Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.