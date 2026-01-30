Melania Trump's Movie Booted From South Africa as Stephen Miller's Wife Blames 'Racism Against White People' in Bizarre Rant
Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
MAGA podcaster Katie Miller has claimed Melania Trump's eponymous documentary was pulled from appearing in South African theaters due to a bias "against white people," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Miller, 34, who is the wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security Stephen Miller, made the accusation after the film was yanked at the last minute, reportedly due to "political context and timing."
South Africans are 'Biased Against White People'
Katie responded to a post on X from Meidas Touch, which noted, "The Melania Trump movie has been pulled from South African theaters amid outrage against the U.S. and the Trump regime."
She wrote, "Of course – since they are biased against white people," in response.
Katie then proceeded to get dragged by Trump critics, with one telling her, "I guess every movie theater in the USA is biased against whites too lol," about reportedly slow ticket sales for MELANIA.
"Counterpoint: the world just isn’t that into you guys, I guess," a second person wrote about MAGA.
A third person observed, "Sure, Katie Miller, Africans are so 'Biased' toward White people. That's why these movies are showing in Africa's movie Theaters. Your comment is STUPID," while showing movie posters promoting films starring Chris Pratt, Jason Statham, and Sydney Sweeney.
Brett Ratner's Involvement
The Meidas Touch post linked back to their article, noting that MELANIA was supposed to be released on January 30, with bookings in South Africa's two major cinema chains, after distributor Filmfinity passed a "standard classification and regulatory approval processes."
The site noted that "The objections did not relate to censorship, legality, or a call for the film to be banned," but rather to concerns about how the film would be viewed in the "current global political climate."
One source told the outlet that discussions revolved around "the film’s framing and context, particularly given renewed immigration enforcement in the United States."
Concerns were also raised about the documentary's director, Brett Ratner, whose Hollywood career went up in smoke following multiple sexual misconduct allegations during 2017's Me Too era. He hasn't directed a film since 2014's Hercules.
MELANIA's South African distributor was vague when revealing the decision not to put it into theaters.
"Based on recent developments, we’ve taken the decision to not go ahead with a theatrical release in the territory," said Thobashan Govindarajulu, the head of sales and marketing for Filmfinity, told the New York Times, without citing what the particular "recent developments" were.
He claimed the company had not been pressured to pull the film, stating, "That was our decision."
'Political Reasons' Behind Film Getting Pulled
Deadline reported the film had been yanked for "political reasons," which might have to do with comments Donald Trump has made that there is a "genocide" going on against white Afrikaner farmers.
The president claimed white South Africans were "being killed and slaughtered," as one of the reasons he declined to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.
“Afrikaners (People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added, "No US Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!"
As the US took over the G20 presidency in 2026, South Africa announced it would temporarily withdraw from the organization to allow tensions between the countries to cool. Trump has also been facing trade issues with South Africa, as well as the country's close growth with Russia and China through BRICS.
“South Africa wants to avoid any problem, any crisis with the United States, and it is a really rational decision," Johannesburg professor and political expert Koffi Kouakou told French outlet ROI, about the G20 withdrawal.