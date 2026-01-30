Melania Trump's Movie Booted From South Africa as Stephen Miller's Wife Blames 'Racism Against White People' in Bizarre Rant

Katie responded to a post on X from Meidas Touch, which noted, "The Melania Trump movie has been pulled from South African theaters amid outrage against the U.S. and the Trump regime."

She wrote, "Of course – since they are biased against white people," in response.

Katie then proceeded to get dragged by Trump critics, with one telling her, "I guess every movie theater in the USA is biased against whites too lol," about reportedly slow ticket sales for MELANIA.

"Counterpoint: the world just isn’t that into you guys, I guess," a second person wrote about MAGA.

A third person observed, "Sure, Katie Miller, Africans are so 'Biased' toward White people. That's why these movies are showing in Africa's movie Theaters. Your comment is STUPID," while showing movie posters promoting films starring Chris Pratt, Jason Statham, and Sydney Sweeney.